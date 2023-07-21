Join us later on for FP2 at 16:00 GMT as we look for more true reflections of pace here at Hungary, after a quiet first practice session which told little...A busy weekend to come!
2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Join us later on for FP2 at 16:00 GMT as we look for more true reflections of pace here at Hungary, after a quiet first practice session which told little...
A busy weekend to come!
George Russell tops FP1 in the first session of the weekend. Not a lot to read into with very limited running in the intermediate wet conditions, as some drivers don't set lap times.
Sergio Perez's early shunt into the barriers undoubtadely the talk of the session, as pressure continues to build on the Mexican.
Full order: RUS, PIA, STR, NOR, ALO, BOT, LEC, ZHO, SAR, HUL, MAG, TSU, ALB, RIC, SAI, PER, OCO, GAS, VER, HAM.
The AlphaTauri driver has lost the endplate of his front wing as he trundles back round to the pit lane.
2 minutes to go!
Most cars are out now, besides Ocon and Hamilton to name a couple. It appears neither driver will return in the session for unclear reasons.
Current top 10: ALO, STR, LEC, RUS, NOR, BOT, HUL, PIA, MAG, SAR.
The order is changing constantly with Leclerc now fastest with a 1:42.9.
A couple of moments as the track is easing up for Norris and Albon. 5 minutes to go.
The session is quickly back underway with just under 9 minutes to go.
The conditions are easing, with the current top 10: Sargeant, Albon, Bottas, Russell, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Stroll, Norris Sainz
The Spaniard appears to have gotten away with it! He's currently making his way back to the pit lane after the marshals push his seemingly undamaged Ferrari back onto the track.
The session is still red flagged as the time continues to tick, with 11 minutes to go in FP1.
Sainz has spun on the straight approaching turn 4 and clipped the barrier, before getting stuck on the grass verge between the tyre wall and the track.
Inevitably, Bottas sets the first and fastest time of the session with a 1:47.8 as the benchmark.
Championship leader Max Verstappen takes to the track as surely drivers will be trying their luck now...
Car number 11 is back in the hands of Red Bull with the front of the vehicle under cover.
Bottas out on track as he reports "driveable" conditions. He starts the first flying lap of the session with 17 minutes remaining.
All cars now in their garages as Gasly comes in. No one wants to risk finding the barriers like Perez earlier on in the key moment of the session so far.
Still no lap times set as the rain continues to pour.
The rain has begun absolutely pouring at the worst time for Norris, Piastri and Magnussen who are all out on intermediates in arguably full wet conditions.
Still no lap times set at the half way point of the session with several cars now tiptoeing round an outlap before returning to the pitlane.
"We havent got the car back yet but hopefully its contained to the front right corner and ready for the next session."
"I haven't had a chance to speak to him yet, I will do after the session. Hopefully he wont have lost too much in this session as people arent setting too many lap times."
Hamilton is straight back to the pits after a half-hearted drive round. Esteban Ocon is next to try out the wet conditions with 35 minutes to go. Liam Lawson is pictured on the AlphaTauri pit wall.
Hamilton is on the intermediates and the only car on track.
Cars coming into the pit lane after Bottas pirouttes in the final sector. No times set yet and no cars going out on inters as they wait for the rain to pass.
The cars are back on track following Perez's incident, as AlphaTauri report some light rain to Ricciardo.
Checo is devasted on the radio. He dipped his left rear tyre into the grass on the exit of turn 4 and lost the car from there. Red flag as the marshalls recover the Red Bull...
Sergio Perez is in the tyre wall at turn 5 which could be a costly mistake!
Most cars appear to be out here! All the attention on Ricciardo as he takes to the track.