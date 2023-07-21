Thank you for joining our coverage of Friday's practice sessions!Be sure to rejoin us tomorrow for FP3 starting at 11:30, before qualifying at 15:00.
How F1 practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix unfolded
Follow the F1 action this weekend here with the Crash.net live blog.
Leclerc goes fastest on Friday with a 1:17.686 to take P1 in FP2.
Despite a dry session, it's still difficult to tell how true a reflection of pace today's sessions have been, as is always the case with practice.
Running definitely affected by the wet FP1 session earlier on, with the full order at the end of FP2: LEC, NOR, GAS, TSU, OCO, HUL, BOT, ALO, ZHO, SAI, VER, STR, ALB, RIC, MAG, HAM, SAR, PER, PIA, RUS.
The order is unchanged since last reported with two minutes to go. Tsunoda's time perhaps the most impressive, still standing up in P4.
"I've got no grip mate", reports Hamilton on the radio to his team.
"Lewis, this long run data is very useful. Others look like they're having similar issues", replies race engineer Pete Bonnington.
More suggestion Mercedes aren't quite showing their full hand this afternoon.
Five minutes to go of Friday's practice sessions here as Leclerc still tops the timesheets with his earlier lap.
He leads from Norris, Gasly, Tsunoda, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Alonso, Sainz and Verstappen who sits in 11th.
Both Mercedes are yet to set a quick time on the softs.
All eyes are on the weather radars on the pit walls as some drops of rain are reported in sector two.
Bad news for Piastri who will be desperate to get more dry running in...
Zhou goes wide in turn 4, and asks his Alfa Romeo team to check for damage as he feels the effects of the run-off on his floor.
Piastri isn't as fortunate in an earlier similar incident, which broke his floor. That's now been repaired thankfully for the Australian who is getting ready to go back out on track.
A mixed grid with 20 minutes remaining of FP2, undoubtadely affected by the wet FP1 and alternative tyre allocations this weekend.
Top 10: LEC, NOR, GAS, TSU, OCO, HUL, BOT, ALO, ZHO, SAI.
Leclerc making his mark now as the times continue to get quicker on the soft tyre. A 1:17.7 for the Ferrari driver.
Pierre Gasly is finding some pace now as he goes to second behind Norris, with a purple sector 3 to show for it.
Current top 10 with 25 minutes to go: NOR, GAS, TSU, OCO, HUL, BOT, ALO, ZHO, VER, STR.
A huge flat spot on one of Perez's four sets of soft tyres for the weekend as he continues to get his confidence back after the first practice session
A potential unsafe release for AlphaTauri as Ocon makes his way through the pit lane. Definitely not close enough to warrant anything more than an upset radio message, in my opinion.
The soft tyre runs are ramping up as the half-way point approaches. Don't be surprised to see more of these after a limited FP1.
Norris has made his way to the top of the timing sheets with a 1:17.7, from Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Zhou to round the top 5.
As Martin Brundle is stood at turn 4, he is informed by photographers they got some shots of the underneath of Perez's Red Bull after his FP1 shunt.
There will be many teams wanting to get their hands on those pictures!
Zhou raises his hand at Hamilton as he goes round turn 5, where he finds Hamilton moving slowly on the exit.
Sergio Perez is back on track for the first time since his FP1 shunt. A busy couple hours for his engineers has paid off to get the Mexican some much needed time on the Hungaroring today.
Leclerc now setting lap times as Norris complains about bottoming through turn 5.
Not an awful lot to report after 15 minutes here in FP2.
Sargeant still has the fastest time with a 1:18.8 on the soft tyre, as the Ferraris and Red Bulls are still yet to set a time.
Current top 10: SAR, NOR, ALB, BOT, ZHO, ALO, PIA, OCO, TSU, STR.
Max Verstappen is preparing himself as George Russell completes his first outlap of FP2.
Logan Sargeant leads on the soft tyre, from Bottas, Norris, Albon and Alonso to round out the top five.
McLaren and Williams hold the top four places after five minutes, with a real mixture of tyre compounds and presumably fuel loads out on track at the moment.
Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes yet to send their drivers out.
Several cars wasting no time in getting out on track as FP2 goes green!
Sergio Perez's car looks ready to go, too.
It's still looking dry as we look to be having a more uninterupted practice session than earlier on.
FP2 in 2 minutes!