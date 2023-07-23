He's in the pit lane - looks like he's out of the race.
2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Tsunoda, Bottas, Russell, Magnussen, Albon, Zhou, Sargeant, Ricciardo, Ocon and Gasly.
Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Piastri, Norris and Hamilton.
It's lights out and away we go at the Hungaroring
Here we go then... Hamilton leads the pack away in Hungary.
Softs for Sainz, Stroll, Gasly and Tsunoda.
Hards for Perez and Russell.
Mediums for everyone else.
Sainz to Sky: "I'm confident we can at least have a bit of fun today. Looking forward the whole race and trying to gain some positions.
"At the same time it's going to be warm and hard on tyres. That's where we struggle a bit so we need to be thinking both ways."
15 minutes to go now until the start of the race.
"I think maybe Lap 1 peak grip is a bit higher but over a stint it doesn't matter a lot. It doesn't matter. It's a long race, a lot of things can happen. It's not a one-stop so with strategy a lot of things can play out."
"Red Bull is half a second faster per lap than us on the race pace. So it's very, very likely [Max is] just going to breeze by and disappear like he has in all the races. If I can magically pull out the rabbit out of the hat, I will try to do that and keep him behind, but we'll see."
Here's how the grid will line up for today's race at the Hungaroring
It's race day at the Hungaroring.
