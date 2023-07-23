Crash Home
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), Scuderia Alpha Tauri Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,

2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

14:06
Puncture for Gasly

He's in the pit lane - looks like he's out of the race.

14:05
Order on Lap 2

Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Tsunoda, Bottas, Russell, Magnussen, Albon, Zhou, Sargeant, Ricciardo, Ocon and Gasly.

14:04
Start

Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Piastri, Norris and Hamilton.

14:03
The Hungarian GP is underway...

It's lights out and away we go at the Hungaroring

14:00
Formation lap underway

Here we go then... Hamilton leads the pack away in Hungary.

14:00
Tyres

Softs for Sainz, Stroll, Gasly and Tsunoda.

Hards for Perez and Russell.

Mediums for everyone else.

13:53
What can this man do from third?

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race Day. -
13:50
A tough day ahead for Ferrari?

Sainz to Sky: "I'm confident we can at least have a bit of fun today. Looking forward the whole race and trying to gain some positions.

"At the same time it's going to be warm and hard on tyres. That's where we struggle a bit so we need to be thinking both ways."

13:46
National anthem time

15 minutes to go now until the start of the race.

13:37
Verstappen on Lap 1

"I think maybe Lap 1 peak grip is a bit higher but over a stint it doesn't matter a lot. It doesn't matter. It's a long race, a lot of things can happen. It's not a one-stop so with strategy a lot of things can play out."

13:33
13:17
13:12
Hamilton before the race

"Red Bull is half a second faster per lap than us on the race pace. So it's very, very likely [Max is] just going to breeze by and disappear like he has in all the races. If I can magically pull out the rabbit out of the hat, I will try to do that and keep him behind, but we'll see."

13:09
The grid

Here's how the grid will line up for today's race at the Hungaroring

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team and Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World
13:06
McLaren are back?

How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around?

13:04
Welcome

It's race day at the Hungaroring.

Follow all of the action here with the Crash.net live blog.

