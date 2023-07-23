2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 5 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 7 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 9 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 12 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Scuderia AlphaTauri 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing

For the first time in 33 races - stretching back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Lewis Hamilton starts from the very front of the F1 grid after his stunning lap to take pole position at the Hungaroring.

The seven-time world champion is joined on a box-office front row by his great rival Max Verstappen.

The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the second row and will go from third and fourth respectively.

Zhou Guanyu had his best-ever qualifying to take a remarkable fifth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Alfa Romeo teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg complete the rest of the top-10 order for Aston Martin, Red Bull and Haas.

Daniel Ricciardo starts his comeback F1 race with AlphaTauri from 13th, meanwhile George Russell is only 18th after a nightmare qualifying.