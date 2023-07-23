Starting grid for today's F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
This is the starting grid for the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, round 11 of the 2023 F1 world championship.
|2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|7
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|9
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
For the first time in 33 races - stretching back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Lewis Hamilton starts from the very front of the F1 grid after his stunning lap to take pole position at the Hungaroring.
The seven-time world champion is joined on a box-office front row by his great rival Max Verstappen.
The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the second row and will go from third and fourth respectively.
Zhou Guanyu had his best-ever qualifying to take a remarkable fifth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Alfa Romeo teammate Valtteri Bottas.
Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg complete the rest of the top-10 order for Aston Martin, Red Bull and Haas.
Daniel Ricciardo starts his comeback F1 race with AlphaTauri from 13th, meanwhile George Russell is only 18th after a nightmare qualifying.