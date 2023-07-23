Starting grid for today's F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Lewis Larkam's picture
23 Jul 2023
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, third; Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1, pole

This is the starting grid for the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, round 11 of the 2023 F1 world championship.

2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
5Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
7Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
9Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
12Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
13Daniel Ricciardo AUSScuderia AlphaTauri
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
18George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing

For the first time in 33 races - stretching back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Lewis Hamilton starts from the very front of the F1 grid after his stunning lap to take pole position at the Hungaroring. 

The seven-time world champion is joined on a box-office front row by his great rival Max Verstappen. 

The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the second row and will go from third and fourth respectively. 

Zhou Guanyu had his best-ever qualifying to take a remarkable fifth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Alfa Romeo teammate Valtteri Bottas. 

Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg complete the rest of the top-10 order for Aston Martin, Red Bull and Haas. 

Daniel Ricciardo starts his comeback F1 race with AlphaTauri from 13th, meanwhile George Russell is only 18th after a nightmare qualifying. 

 