Seven-time world champion Hamilton pipped Verstappen to pole position by just 0.003 seconds with his very last lap of a thrilling session as he topped qualifying for the first time in 33 races.

The pair, who have a history of clashing during their fierce 2021 title battle, line-up alongside each other on a box-office front-row, setting up a tantalising prospect for the run down to Turn 1.

Asked if he is expecting any fireworks between Hamilton and Verstappen, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “I think [it will be] good fun.

“Neither of them has anything to risk or lose, so they will be for sure racing each other at the beginning.

“Lewis I’m sure will give it everything. He has to put up a great fight, but we also need to stay realistic and they were just in a league of their own on the long runs [Saturday] morning and [Friday].

“But that’s motor racing, and everything can be different tomorrow if we have a driver and car in the best state of mind to fight against them, and the McLarens who were strong at Silverstone.”

Wolff’s Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner admitted he is wary of Hamilton and Verstappen sharing the front row for the first time since their controversial 2021 world championship decider in Abu Dhabi.

"It will come down to the start and we know there's a bit of history between those two. As long as they make it through the first couple of turns, we should have a good motor race," Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"Track position here is a bit like Monaco without the barriers. Once you have track position it's hard to overtake here so it comes down to strategy.”

Just behind, McLaren’s Lando Norris, who himself only missed out on pole by 0.085s, is ready to capitalise on any drama in front of him.

“Lewis, I think, is one of the best… Mercedes are very good starters, Lewis included. So to get them off the line is going to be a challenge,” he admitted.

“I think they’re consistently one of the best starters on the grid. So to get the jump on him, it’s going to be difficult.

“If Max can do what he did in Silverstone, it’ll be wonderful. It changes every weekend.

“I just need to focus on getting a good start myself, focus on my own job and we’ll see from there.”

Hamilton is looking to convert his 104th career pole - and ninth at the Hungaroring - into his first victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Such a feat would see Hamilton set a new record by becoming the first driver to win the same grand prix nine times.

“We tend to have decent race pace,” the 38-year-old said of his chances. “Max's race pace [in Friday practice] was I think quite extraordinary, I think they were quite a bit quicker than us.

"But if there's a way to hold position, then maybe there's a fighting chance for us, but just even being up there in the top three, we're going to have a great race - that's for sure.

"I'm as keen [to win] as I was when I won my first GP in 2007 in Montreal.”

Two-time world champion Verstappen acknowledged that Mercedes tend to have a strong car on Sundays.

“Normally, like Lewis said as well, when they are up front in Qualifying normally, their race car is also quite strong,” he said.

“So I don’t expect it to be a very straightforward race. I mean, I expect us to be quick, but around here it’s not easy to pass, especially when you’re quite closely matched on pace.”