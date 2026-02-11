F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 results at 9am

These are the lap times at 9am on the opening day of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 (9am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.433s 26 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m36.923s 21 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m37.047s 20 4 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m37.668s 27 5 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m37.945s 37 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m38.339s 32 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m39.269s 21 8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m40.317s 19 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m40.364s 20 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m40.659s 18 11 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m41.600s 17

Teams have gathered in Bahrain for two weeks of pre-season testing ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 F1 season.

Preparations are ramping up for F1’s brave new era of regulations, with all 11 teams in action as they maximise track time and understanding of their brand-new cars before the competitive action begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

There will be six days of running split across two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit over the next fortnight. The first pre-season test takes place between 11-13 February, with the second running between 18-20 February.

Williams are making their testing debut after skipping the behind closed doors Barcelona shakedown, having failed to get their FW48 car ready in time. Aston Martin also have some catching up to do after getting only one full day of running in Spain due to joining the test late.