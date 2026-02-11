F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 results at 9am
Lap times during Wednesday’s opening day of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.
These are the lap times at 9am on the opening day of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.
This article will be updated on the hour, every hour.
|2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 (9am)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.433s
|26
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m36.923s
|21
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m37.047s
|20
|4
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m37.668s
|27
|5
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m37.945s
|37
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m38.339s
|32
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m39.269s
|21
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m40.317s
|19
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m40.364s
|20
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m40.659s
|18
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m41.600s
|17
Teams have gathered in Bahrain for two weeks of pre-season testing ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 F1 season.
Preparations are ramping up for F1’s brave new era of regulations, with all 11 teams in action as they maximise track time and understanding of their brand-new cars before the competitive action begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.
There will be six days of running split across two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit over the next fortnight. The first pre-season test takes place between 11-13 February, with the second running between 18-20 February.
Williams are making their testing debut after skipping the behind closed doors Barcelona shakedown, having failed to get their FW48 car ready in time. Aston Martin also have some catching up to do after getting only one full day of running in Spain due to joining the test late.