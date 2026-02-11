F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 results at 9am

Lap times during Wednesday’s opening day of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

Arvid Lindblad
Arvid Lindblad

These are the lap times at 9am on the opening day of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

This article will be updated on the hour, every hour. 

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 (9am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.433s26
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m36.923s21
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m37.047s20
4Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m37.668s27
5Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m37.945s37
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m38.339s32
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m39.269s21
8Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m40.317s19
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m40.364s20
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m40.659s18
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m41.600s17

Teams have gathered in Bahrain for two weeks of pre-season testing ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 F1 season.

Preparations are ramping up for F1’s brave new era of regulations, with all 11 teams in action as they maximise track time and understanding of their brand-new cars before the competitive action begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

There will be six days of running split across two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit over the next fortnight. The first pre-season test takes place between 11-13 February, with the second running between 18-20 February.

Williams are making their testing debut after skipping the behind closed doors Barcelona shakedown, having failed to get their FW48 car ready in time. Aston Martin also have some catching up to do after getting only one full day of running in Spain due to joining the test late. 

F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 Lap Times (8am)
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
F1 2025 Bahrain pre-season testing: Today's full driver line-up
28/02/25
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Results
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 (Thursday) Results
27/02/25
Carlos Sainz
F1 Results
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 1 (Wednesday) Results
26/02/25
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
One question facing every F1 team before pre-season testing
25/02/25
Lewis Hamilton will take part in his first pre-season test with Ferrari
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton admits regret over Mercedes criticism: “It wasn’t the best choice of words”
16/03/23
F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 Lap Times (8am)
F1 News
‘They’ve lost their way’ - Helmut Marko’s honest assessment of Mercedes in F1 2023
09/03/23
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox