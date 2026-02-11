Aston Martin chief Adrian Newey says only one manufacturer is not aligned with the rest of the Formula 1 grid in relation to the ongoing debate over engine compression ratios.

Controversy has dogged F1 over the winter on the build-up to its new rules era, as several engine manufacturers have seemingly found a loophole in the regulations over engine compression ratios.

The new rules have a lower compression ratio limit of 16.0 instead of 18.0 previously, though it is thought Mercedes has found a loophole in the regulations to run at the higher limit.

The measurement, as written in the rules, is taken only when the engine is not running to its full temperature.

This has caused a storm among the manufacturers, with several of them writing joint letters to the FIA on the matter.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff clapped back at these rivals earlier this month, telling them to “get their s**t together” and focus on improving their own power units.

Wolff is absolutely convinced, following consultation with the FIA, that Mercedes is operating within the rules.

Discussions between the engine manufacturers and the FIA have continued, with Newey suggesting everyone but Mercedes is in agreement on what needs to be done.

“I’m biased, clearly,” Newey told Sky Sports, as Aston Martin gears up for its first season with Honda power.

“I think everybody is aligned bar one manufacturer, so where that will end up, well, I guess we’ll find out in Melbourne.”

On the matter, the FIA’s Nikolas Tombaziz said in a recent video: “It's impossible when we have new rules not to have such areas of discussion, that's always been the case.

“I think what has changed is that we are determined to make this a championship of competition between the best drivers, the best engineers, the teams, but not a championship of rule interpretation.

“We want it to be a championship of engineering prowess as well as driving prowess, but not of actually just a smarter rules interpreter.”

It is understood that Audi, Ferrari, Honda and Red Bull are working to force a change to the regulations, which could come in the shape of a super majority vote.

Williams boss warns F1 cannot become ‘BoP’ championship

Mercedes supplies power units for its works squad, as well as McLaren, Williams and Alpine this season.

Williams team boss James Vowles has warned that F1 risks becoming a BoP, or Balance of Performance, series if a rule change is pushed through on compression ratio measurements.

“We as a sport have to take care that this is not a BoP series,” he is reported by several publications as saying on Wednesday in Bahrain ahead of pre-season testing.

“This is a meritocracy where the best engineering outcome effectively gets rewarded, not punished as a result.

“I’m sure other teams are pissed off they weren’t able to achieve what Mercedes did, but we also need to take care.”

