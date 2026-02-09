Former Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell is set to leave the team at the end of 2026, according to reports.

Cowell recently was moved aside from the team boss role before the start of the 2026 to make way for star designer Adrian Newey.



Now it appears Cowell, who led as the team CEO and team principal in 2025 is going to depart the organisation altogether this year.



Aston Martin F1 has been contacted for comment.



The 55-year-old Briton had assumed the position from Mike Krack, who had been effectively demoted into a new trackside role focused on performance.



He then suffered a similar fate when the team made the shock move to give the role to Adrian Newey, a role which he has never held before throughout his F1 career.





Adrian Newey, Aston Martin © XPB Images

Cowell had previously been coaxed into the team following years of success at Mercedes' F1 outfit where he served as engineering director until 2020.



The decision to appoint Newey as Team Principal raised a number of eye brows in the paddock, with many questioning whether Newey was suited to the role given his success leading technical and design departments



There is mounting excitement around what Aston Martin will bring to the 2026 season. Despite flashes of success the team has failed to develop a package capable of fighting for wins.



The AMR26 turned heads with its unique design when it finally emerged on track in an all-black stealth livery for the final day and a bit of the Barcelona shakedown.

This will also be the first year the team will run a Honda engine as part of their new partnership with the Japanese manufacturer.