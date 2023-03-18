Full order from final practice in Jeddah...
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!
After dominating the three practice sessions, Max Verstappen is once again the man to beat going into qualifying.
Follow all the action in Jeddah here with Crash.net's live blog.
Leclerc goes sixth in the Ferrari.
The Ferraris are on better laps.
Current order: Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Stroll, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Gasly, Russell and Sainz.
A slow lap from Leclerc puts him 10th just ahead of Zhou.
This time it's a 1m28.485s, 0.6s ahead of Perez.
Nothing can stop the Dutchman.
It's a 1m28.660s now - 0.4s clear of Perez.
It's a 1m28.756s for Verstappen, 0.371s ahead of Perez.
He sets a 1m29.127s to extend his advantage at the top.
Let's see what he can do. Could be scary for the rest.
He goes fourth in the Mercedes on the softs, 0.4s off.
Gasly improves to a 1m29.701s, just 0.2s off Verstappen.
"I've lost the first shift."
The usual mid-session lull now as teams return to the pit lane before fitting some new tyres.
Perez, Verstappen, Gasly, Ocon, Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz and Norris.
Perez is 0.3s quicker than Verstappen.
One key difference is that Perez is on the softs; Verstappen on the hards.
Verstappen, Gasly, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Leclerc, Albon, Piastri, Bottas and Sainz.
It's a 1m30.161s for the Frenchman, 0.3s ahead of Russell. Tidy lap from the Alpine.
Russell takes P1 with a 1m30.476s, less than tenth ahead of Hamilton.
Verstappen goes fourth, 0.2s off on the hards.
Only Piastri has set a time so far - a 1m32.531s.
Alonso and Stroll break the silence - the only two cars out on track.
Here we go for final practice!