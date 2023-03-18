Crash Home
F1
Live
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi

2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 46 Minutes Ago

After dominating the three practice sessions, Max Verstappen is once again the man to beat going into qualifying.

Follow all the action in Jeddah here with Crash.net's live blog. 

Reporting By:
14:33
FP3 results

Full order from final practice in Jeddah...

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:31

Leclerc goes sixth in the Ferrari.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:30
Chequered flag

The Ferraris are on better laps.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:29
One minute to go

Current order: Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Stroll, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Gasly, Russell and Sainz.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:26
Leclerc goes tenth

A slow lap from Leclerc puts him 10th just ahead of Zhou.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:25
Verstappen does it again

This time it's a 1m28.485s, 0.6s ahead of Perez.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:20
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:19
Verstappen improves again!

Nothing can stop the Dutchman.

It's a 1m28.660s now - 0.4s clear of Perez.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:17
Big changes on the way for Merc

More from Wolff here

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:15
Verstappen returns to the top

It's a 1m28.756s for Verstappen, 0.371s ahead of Perez.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:13
Perez improves

He sets a 1m29.127s to extend his advantage at the top.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:11
New softs for Perez

Let's see what he can do. Could be scary for the rest.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:10
Hamilton improves

He goes fourth in the Mercedes on the softs, 0.4s off.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:09
Gasly improves again

Gasly improves to a 1m29.701s, just 0.2s off Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:06
Leclerc radio

"I've lost the first shift."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:04

The usual mid-session lull now as teams return to the pit lane before fitting some new tyres.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:58
Top 10 with 30 minutes to go

Perez, Verstappen, Gasly, Ocon, Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz and Norris.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:52
Perez goes clear

Perez is 0.3s quicker than Verstappen.

One key difference is that Perez is on the softs; Verstappen on the hards.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:51
Current top 10

Verstappen, Gasly, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Leclerc, Albon, Piastri, Bottas and Sainz.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:48
Gasly goes quickest

It's a 1m30.161s for the Frenchman, 0.3s ahead of Russell. Tidy lap from the Alpine.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:45
Russell to the top

Russell takes P1 with a 1m30.476s, less than tenth ahead of Hamilton.

Verstappen goes fourth, 0.2s off on the hards.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:43
One time on the board

Only Piastri has set a time so far - a 1m32.531s.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:35
Bad news for de Vries
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:33
Two Astons take to the track

Alonso and Stroll break the silence - the only two cars out on track.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:30
FP3 is underway!

Here we go for final practice!

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
 