We will be back tomorrow evening for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.Join us then to see if Perez can convert pole into the win.
How qualifying for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix unfolded
Sergio Perez claimed pole position as teammate Max Verstappen hit trouble in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Here's how it unfolded...
Perez, Leclerc, Alonso, Russell, Sainz, Stroll, Ocon, Hamilton, Piastri and Gasly.
Leclerc moves into second! It looks like Perez will be on pole.
Alonso goes second and onto the front row provisionally.
Just one run for him - it's P5 behind Alonso.
Piastri goes tenth with his one run of the session.
Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Hamilton, Ocon, Sainz, Gasly, Stroll and Piastri.
It's a 1m28.265s for Perez - that looks unbeatable.
He's a tenth ahead of Alonso.
A 1m28.925s for Alonso as he takes provisional pole position.
Who will take pole? Perez? Alonso? Leclerc?
"Q2 Final Update: Driveshaft mechanical failure confirmed for Car 1."
Out in Q2: Hulkenberg, Zhou, Magnussen, Bottas and Verstappen.
A lot of improvements to come.
Sainz, Zhou, Bottas, Hulkenberg and Verstappen in the bottom five at the moment.
He's out of his car! The reigning world champion is out in qualifying.
Sainz, Bottas, Zhou, Hulkenberg and Verstappen.
Perez slots into second, right behind Alonso.
"I have an engine problem."
Into second for Leclerc.
Sainz only manages eighth.
A very quick time from Alonso, who sets a 1m28.757s, 0.5s ahead of Stroll.
The second part of qualifying is underway. 11th to 15th will be decided now.