Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, second; Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, pole

How qualifying for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix unfolded

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

Sergio Perez claimed pole position as teammate Max Verstappen hit trouble in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Here's how it unfolded...

18:28
That's that

We will be back tomorrow evening for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Join us then to see if Perez can convert pole into the win. 

18:17
The man on pole

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
18:16
Qualifying report

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team celebrates his third position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World
18:05
Qualifying results

Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
18:01
Perez on pole

Perez, Leclerc, Alonso, Russell, Sainz, Stroll, Ocon, Hamilton, Piastri and Gasly.

18:01

Leclerc moves into second! It looks like Perez will be on pole.

17:59
Alonso into second

Alonso goes second and onto the front row provisionally.

17:57
Stroll into fifth

Just one run for him - it's P5 behind Alonso.

Piastri goes tenth with his one run of the session.

17:54
Current order

Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Hamilton, Ocon, Sainz, Gasly, Stroll and Piastri.

17:54
Provisional pole for Perez

It's a 1m28.265s for Perez - that looks unbeatable.

17:52
Provisional pole for Leclerc

He's a tenth ahead of Alonso.

17:51
Alonso takes to the top

A 1m28.925s for Alonso as he takes provisional pole position.

17:48
Q3 is now underway

Who will take pole? Perez? Alonso? Leclerc?

17:47
Update on Verstappen

"Q2 Final Update: Driveshaft mechanical failure confirmed for Car 1."

17:45
Shock exit for Verstappen

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
17:41
Perez goes quickest

Out in Q2: Hulkenberg, Zhou, Magnussen, Bottas and Verstappen.

17:40
Chequered flag out

A lot of improvements to come.

17:38
Two minutes to go

Sainz, Zhou, Bottas, Hulkenberg and Verstappen in the bottom five at the moment.

17:35
Verstappen is out!

He's out of his car! The reigning world champion is out in qualifying.

17:34
Out in Q2

Sainz, Bottas, Zhou, Hulkenberg and Verstappen.

17:33
Perez goes second

Perez slots into second, right behind Alonso.

17:31
Drama for Verstappen

"I have an engine problem."

17:29
Leclerc splits the Astons

Into second for Leclerc. 

Sainz only manages eighth.

17:29
Mighty lap from Alonso

A very quick time from Alonso, who sets a 1m28.757s, 0.5s ahead of Stroll.

17:24
Q2 is underway

The second part of qualifying is underway. 11th to 15th will be decided now.

