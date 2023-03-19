Verstappen got the fastest lap meaning he remains top of the championship.
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: As it happened
Sergio Perez won the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position.
Max Verstappen, who started in 15th, finished second on a dominant day for Red Bull.
How the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ended - full race result...
Perez wins the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix!
Verstappen and Alonso join him on the podium.
Verstappen goes quickest in the first sector.
Perez is 7.1s clear of Verstappen.
Russell is told Alonso might have a five-second penalty.
For what? We don't know yet.
Perez is now 6.5s clear of Alonso.
A great scrap between Tsunoda and Magnussen for tenth. The Haas driver gets through into Turn 1.
Perez is 5.5s clear of Verstappen.
Perez, Verstappen, Alonso, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Gasly and Tsunoda.
He's reporting over team radio "a long brake pedal".
"It makes a weird noise at high-speed," a potential issue for the reigning world champion?
"We are much faster. Keep and eye on the safety car if something happens. The rest is under control."
Perez is now 4.399s ahead of Verstappen with 15 laps to go.
A small lock-up for Leclerc into Turn 1 - he's forced to cut the corner.
The gap between Perez and Verstappen is remaining the same - about five seconds.
Perez, Verstappen, Alonso, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Zhou, de Vries, Norris, Piastri and Bottas.
Hamilton is now right behind Russell in the battle for fourth - less than a second between them.
Could be another Safety Car? He's reported a brake failure.
He's now 5.6s behind Perez for the race win. Can he do it?
Perez, Alonso, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Tsunoda and Gasly.
An easy move for Verstappen as he uses DRS into the final corner for third.
Next up is Alonso for the reigning world champion.