Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi

2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: As it happened

Last Updated: 15 Hours Ago

Sergio Perez won the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position.

Max Verstappen, who started in 15th, finished second on a dominant day for Red Bull.

Reporting By:
18:32
Verstappen fastest lap

Verstappen got the fastest lap meaning he remains top of the championship.

18:31
Full race results

How the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ended - full race result...

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19 on pole position at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,
18:25
Perez wins

Perez wins the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix!

Verstappen and Alonso join him on the podium.

18:24
Verstappen going for the fastest lap

Verstappen goes quickest in the first sector.

18:24
Onto the final lap

Perez is 7.1s clear of Verstappen.

18:22
Russell radio

Russell is told Alonso might have a five-second penalty. 

For what? We don't know yet.

18:21
Three laps to go

Perez is now 6.5s clear of Alonso.

18:19
Magnussen into tenth

A great scrap between Tsunoda and Magnussen for tenth. The Haas driver gets through into Turn 1.

18:17

Perez is 5.5s clear of Verstappen.

18:17
Lap 45 order

Perez, Verstappen, Alonso, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Gasly and Tsunoda.

18:10

18:09
Issue for Perez?

He's reporting over team radio "a long brake pedal". 

18:07
Order on Lap 39

Perez, Verstappen, Alonso, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Gasly and Tsunoda.

18:06
Verstappen radio

"It makes a weird noise at high-speed," a potential issue for the reigning world champion?

18:04
Alonso radio

"We are much faster. Keep and eye on the safety car if something happens. The rest is under control."

18:02
Gap between the top two

Perez is now 4.399s ahead of Verstappen with 15 laps to go.

18:00
The order on Lap 35

Perez, Verstappen, Alonso, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Gasly and Tsunoda.

17:58
Lap 33

A small lock-up for Leclerc into Turn 1 - he's forced to cut the corner.

17:56
Battle at the front

The gap between Perez and Verstappen is remaining the same - about five seconds.

17:51
Order on Lap 28

Perez, Verstappen, Alonso, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Zhou, de Vries, Norris, Piastri and Bottas.

17:50
Hamilton in DRS range of Russell

Hamilton is now right behind Russell in the battle for fourth - less than a second between them.

17:49
Problems for Albon...

Could be another Safety Car? He's reported a brake failure.

17:45
Verstappen into second

He's now 5.6s behind Perez for the race win. Can he do it?

17:45
The order on Lap 24

Perez, Alonso, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Tsunoda and Gasly.

17:44
Verstappen up to third

An easy move for Verstappen as he uses DRS into the final corner for third.

Next up is Alonso for the reigning world champion.

