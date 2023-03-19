F1 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 2
Full race results from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 2 of the F1 2023 world championship.
Fernando Alonso has been handed a 10-second penalty (dropping him to fourth) after the stewards deemed that he didn't serve his initial five-second penalty correctly.
Alonso was given a five-second penalty for starting the race in the "incorrect position", but when he served it in the pit lane, Aston Martin's rear jack was in contact with the Spaniard's car.
This promotes George Russell into third behind Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.
|2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|50 Laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+ 5.355s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+ 25.866s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|+ 30.728s*
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+ 31.065s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 35.876s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 43.162s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 52.832s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 54.747s
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+ 64.826s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 67.494s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+ 70.588s
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|+ 76.060s
|14
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 77.478s
|15
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 85.021s
|16
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+ 86.293s
|17
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 86.445s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|+ 1 Lap
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|DNF