F1 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 2

19 Mar 2023
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23 leads Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19 at the start of the race.

Full race results from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 2 of the F1 2023 world championship.

Fernando Alonso has been handed a 10-second penalty (dropping him to fourth) after the stewards deemed that he didn't serve his initial five-second penalty correctly.

Alonso was given a five-second penalty for starting the race in the "incorrect position", but when he served it in the pit lane, Aston Martin's rear jack was in contact with the Spaniard's car.

This promotes George Russell into third behind Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing50 Laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+ 5.355s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+ 25.866s
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team+ 30.728s*
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+ 31.065s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+ 35.876s
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+ 43.162s
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 52.832s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 54.747s
10Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+ 64.826s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri + 67.494s
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+ 70.588s
13Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake+ 76.060s
14Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri+ 77.478s
15Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+ 85.021s
16Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+ 86.293s
17Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+ 86.445s
18Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake+ 1 Lap
 Alex AlbonTHAWilliams RacingDNF
 Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One TeamDNF
 