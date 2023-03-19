F1 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Full Race results from Round 2

Fernando Alonso has been handed a 10-second penalty (dropping him to fourth) after the stewards deemed that he didn't serve his initial five-second penalty correctly.

Alonso was given a five-second penalty for starting the race in the "incorrect position", but when he served it in the pit lane, Aston Martin's rear jack was in contact with the Spaniard's car.

This promotes George Russell into third behind Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.