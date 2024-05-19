2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race - As it happened
A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Keep across Crash.net for the latest paddock reaction to Verstappen's win at Imola.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Perez, Stroll and Tsunoda.
Verstappen holds off Norris to take another win at Imola. Just 0.7s between them across the line.
The gap at the front just 0.9s.
Norris is pushing as he reduces the gap to 1.1s.
1.2s is the gap now between Verstappen and Norris.
With three laps to go, the gap is now 1.4s.
He ups the gap over Norris to 1.8s now with four laps to go.
The gap stays at 1.6s at the front.
1.6s between Verstappen and Norris at the front on Lap 58.
The gap at the front is now just 2.3s between Verstappen and Norris.
Verstappen's lead is at 3.1s at the front of the field.
Looks like he was struggling with his tyres. He joins in seventh ahead of Perez.
Norris told: "Verstappen is complaining..."
Norris interjects by saying: "I see. I am pushing!" He's now 4.2s behind the Red Bull driver.
He's reduced Verstappen's lead down to 4.7s.
Verstappen's lead over Norris is at 6.0s, while Leclerc is now 2.3s behind the McLaren driver.
Leclerc cuts across the chicane at Variante Alta. No harm done but he's lost a chunk of time to Norris.
Stroll uses DRS to get past Hulkenberg for 10th and the final point.
Great pace from Leclerc as he moves into DRS range of Norris.
His engineer tells him he's the fastest driver out there.
All of the grid has made their mandatory pit stops.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Perez, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg.
Norris losing a bit of time behind traffic which has allowed Leclerc to close in.
Making the most of his new tyres, he overtakes Ricciardo for tenth.
Perez and Stroll come into the pit lane as they switch to the mediums.