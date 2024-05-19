Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand
2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race - As it happened

A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

19 May 2024
15:39
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the latest paddock reaction to Verstappen's win at Imola.

15:36
Full classification

The full order from Imola as Verstappen beats Norris by 0.7s

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia
15:29
Top 10

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Perez, Stroll and Tsunoda. 

15:29
Verstappen wins

Verstappen holds off Norris to take another win at Imola. Just 0.7s between them across the line.

15:27
Final lap

The gap at the front just 0.9s.

15:27
Lap 62/63

Norris is pushing as he reduces the gap to 1.1s.

15:26
Lap 61/63

1.2s is the gap now between Verstappen and Norris.

15:25
Norris responds

With three laps to go, the gap is now 1.4s.

15:23
Verstappen has the pace

He ups the gap over Norris to 1.8s now with four laps to go.

15:22
Five laps to go

The gap stays at 1.6s at the front. 

15:21
Gap update

1.6s between Verstappen and Norris at the front on Lap 58.

15:18
Norris is flying!

The gap at the front is now just 2.3s between Verstappen and Norris.

15:16
Norris continues to show great pace

Verstappen's lead is at 3.1s at the front of the field. 

15:15
Mercedes pit Russell

Looks like he was struggling with his tyres. He joins in seventh ahead of Perez.

15:14
Norris

Norris told: "Verstappen is complaining..." 

Norris interjects by saying: "I see. I am pushing!" He's now 4.2s behind the Red Bull driver.

15:11
Impressive pace from Norris

He's reduced Verstappen's lead down to 4.7s. 

15:09
15 laps to go

Verstappen's lead over Norris is at 6.0s, while Leclerc is now 2.3s behind the McLaren driver. 

15:08
A mistake from Leclerc

Leclerc cuts across the chicane at Variante Alta. No harm done but he's lost a chunk of time to Norris.

15:06
Lap 47/63

Stroll uses DRS to get past Hulkenberg for 10th and the final point. 

15:06
15:02
Lap 44/63

Great pace from Leclerc as he moves into DRS range of Norris.

His engineer tells him he's the fastest driver out there.

15:00
The current order

All of the grid has made their mandatory pit stops.

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Perez, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg.

14:59
Lap 41/63

Norris losing a bit of time behind traffic which has allowed Leclerc to close in.

14:57
Perez back into the points

Making the most of his new tyres, he overtakes Ricciardo for tenth.

14:54
Perez into the pit lane

Perez and Stroll come into the pit lane as they switch to the mediums. 