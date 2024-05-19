2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 7

2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 63 Laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team + 0.725s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari + 7.916s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team + 14.132s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari + 22.325s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team + 35.104s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team + 47.154s 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing + 54.776s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team + 79.556s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team + 1 Lap 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team + 1 Lap 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team + 1 Lap 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team + 1 Lap 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team + 1 Lap 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber + 1 Lap 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team + 1 Lap 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing + 1 Lap 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber + 1 Lap 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team + 1 Lap Alex Albon THA Williams Racing DNF

Max Verstappen fended off Lando Norris to take his third career victory at Imola. Verstappen looked like he had the race under control until a late charge from Norris, who moved to within a second on the final lap.

At the chequered flag, the gap was just 0.7s between the top two. Leclerc finished third after driving a solid race in the lead Ferrari.

Oscar Piastri secured fourth after getting past Carlos Sainz through the pit stop phase, while Lewis Hamilton beat George Russell after the latter made a second stop.

Sergio Perez finished eighth, capping off a poor weekend for him, while Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10.