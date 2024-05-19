2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 7

Results from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna
2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing63 Laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+ 0.725s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+ 7.916s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+ 14.132s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+ 22.325s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+ 35.104s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+ 47.154s
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+ 54.776s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+ 79.556s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+ 1 Lap
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+ 1 Lap
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+ 1 Lap
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+ 1 Lap
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 1 Lap
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+ 1 Lap
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 1 Lap
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+ 1 Lap
18Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+ 1 Lap
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+ 1 Lap
 Alex AlbonTHAWilliams RacingDNF

Max Verstappen fended off Lando Norris to take his third career victory at Imola. Verstappen looked like he had the race under control until a late charge from Norris, who moved to within a second on the final lap.

At the chequered flag, the gap was just 0.7s between the top two. Leclerc finished third after driving a solid race in the lead Ferrari.

Oscar Piastri secured fourth after getting past Carlos Sainz through the pit stop phase, while Lewis Hamilton beat George Russell after the latter made a second stop.

Sergio Perez finished eighth, capping off a poor weekend for him, while Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10.

