2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 7
Results from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|63 Laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 0.725s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 7.916s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 14.132s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 22.325s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+ 35.104s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+ 47.154s
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+ 54.776s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+ 79.556s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+ 1 Lap
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+ 1 Lap
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+ 1 Lap
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|DNF
Max Verstappen fended off Lando Norris to take his third career victory at Imola. Verstappen looked like he had the race under control until a late charge from Norris, who moved to within a second on the final lap.
At the chequered flag, the gap was just 0.7s between the top two. Leclerc finished third after driving a solid race in the lead Ferrari.
Oscar Piastri secured fourth after getting past Carlos Sainz through the pit stop phase, while Lewis Hamilton beat George Russell after the latter made a second stop.
Sergio Perez finished eighth, capping off a poor weekend for him, while Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10.