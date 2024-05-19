Max Verstappen resists late Lando Norris charge to return to winning ways at Imola

Max Verstappen held off a late-charging Lando Norris to return to winning ways at the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver appeared to be in total command having built up a lead of more than seven seconds, but he was rapidly caught by Norris in the closing stages as he struggled with his tyres.

Norris, who secured his maiden grand prix victory last time out in Miami, reduced Verstappen’s lead down to 1.1 seconds in the final three laps, but couldn’t quite get within DRS range to launch an attack.

Verstappen resisted the late pressure to claim his fifth victory in seven races this season and further strengthen his grip on the world championship.

"The whole race I had to push flat out to try and make a gap initially," Verstappen said.

"On the medium tyres we were quite strong. On the hard tyres it was more difficult to manage, especially the last 10 to 15 laps.

"I had no grip anymore. I was sliding a lot. I saw Lando closing in. The last 10 laps were flat out. It's difficult when the tyres were not working anymore and you have to go flat out. I couldn't afford to make too many mistakes. Luckily we didn't.

"I'm super happy to win here today."

Charles Leclerc completed the podium in third place, ahead of the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who was fifth.

Lewis Hamilton takes a trip through the gravel in his Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton survived a trip through the gravel on his way to taking sixth, one place ahead of his two-stopping Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez endured a difficult race and could only recover to eighth, having started a lowly 11th.

Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top-10 for Aston Martin and RB respectively.