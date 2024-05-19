Max Verstappen wins virtual Nurburgring 24 Hours whilst competing in F1 race

Max Verstappen has claimed victory in the virtual Nurburgring 24 Hours race whilst competing in the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

As Verstappen was preparing to start Sunday’s race at Imola from pole position in his Red Bull, his Team Redline sim team announced they had taken victory in the iRacing event at the German circuit.

The three-time world champion has dovetailed his racing duties this weekend, physically driving for Red Bull at Imola, while competing online for Team Redline in the virtual world.

This has been made possible because Verstappen has taken delivery of a new simulator rig that he is taking with him to European F1 rounds.

Verstappen completed a stint in the 24-hour race after securing pole position in F1 qualifying at Imola on Saturday.

When he was not taking part, his three teammates took turns competing in the event.

They joked they wouldn’t stop Verstappen from doing his “hobby” of F1 racing.

“We are the team that allows him to express himself in F1. We allowed him to still do Imola, because we are that kind of team,” said Team Redline’s Luke Crane.

“We don’t want to ever stop our drivers from doing their hobbies. We’re very supportive, we’re never going to hold people back.”