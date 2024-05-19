F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing5161
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari0113
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0107
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1101
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari193
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team053
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team044
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team035
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team033
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team015
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team011
12Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
14Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team05
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team01
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team01
17Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing00
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship following his fifth victory of the season. Charles Leclerc finished inside the top three yet again as he moved ahead of Sergio Perez in the standings.

Lando Norris broke the 100-point mark as he he finished 0.7s behind Verstappen at Imola. Carlos Sainz rounds out the top five.

Lewis Hamilton moved ahead of Fernando Alonso for P8 in the standings after his sixth-place.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing5268
2Scuderia Ferrari1212
3McLaren F1 Team1154
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team079
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team044
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team020
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team07
8BWT Alpine F1 Team01
9Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
10Williams Racing00

Red Bull continue to pull away from Ferrari at the top of the constructors' championship with the gap now 56 points. 

McLaren's big points haul mean they consolidate third ahead of Mercedes. Aston Martin and RB complete the top six.

Sauber and Williams have still yet to get off the mark this year. 

