F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 161 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 0 113 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 107 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 101 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 93 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 53 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 44 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 35 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 33 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 15 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 11 12 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 5 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 1 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 1 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 0 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship following his fifth victory of the season. Charles Leclerc finished inside the top three yet again as he moved ahead of Sergio Perez in the standings.

Lando Norris broke the 100-point mark as he he finished 0.7s behind Verstappen at Imola. Carlos Sainz rounds out the top five.

Lewis Hamilton moved ahead of Fernando Alonso for P8 in the standings after his sixth-place.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 268 2 Scuderia Ferrari 1 212 3 McLaren F1 Team 1 154 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 79 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 44 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 20 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 7 8 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 1 9 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 10 Williams Racing 0 0

Red Bull continue to pull away from Ferrari at the top of the constructors' championship with the gap now 56 points.

McLaren's big points haul mean they consolidate third ahead of Mercedes. Aston Martin and RB complete the top six.

Sauber and Williams have still yet to get off the mark this year.