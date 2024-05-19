F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|161
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|113
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|107
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|101
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|93
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|53
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|44
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|35
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|33
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|15
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|11
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|6
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|5
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|1
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|1
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship following his fifth victory of the season. Charles Leclerc finished inside the top three yet again as he moved ahead of Sergio Perez in the standings.
Lando Norris broke the 100-point mark as he he finished 0.7s behind Verstappen at Imola. Carlos Sainz rounds out the top five.
Lewis Hamilton moved ahead of Fernando Alonso for P8 in the standings after his sixth-place.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|268
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|212
|3
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|154
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|79
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|44
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|20
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|8
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|1
|9
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|10
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Red Bull continue to pull away from Ferrari at the top of the constructors' championship with the gap now 56 points.
McLaren's big points haul mean they consolidate third ahead of Mercedes. Aston Martin and RB complete the top six.
Sauber and Williams have still yet to get off the mark this year.