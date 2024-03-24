He makes the most of the VSC to rejoin in fifth.
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - As it happened
Relive all of the action from the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen starts on pole position looking to equal his own record of 10 consecutive victories.
Carlos Sainz starts right behind him, with the Ferrari driver showing outstanding pace on his return after missing Saudi Arabia.
Hamilton has pulled to the side of the track in his Mercedes.
He's reporting an engine failure on his Mercedes.
Norris and Perez come into the pit lane for fresh rubber.
New hards for both derivers as they rejoin in fifth and tenth respectively.
He was 1.4s slower than Sainz on the last lap while running in third.
Sainz, Norris, Perez, Alonso, Leclerc, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Rissell and Stroll.
He sets the fastest lap of the race to pull 4.7s clear of Norris in second.
Perez is running in third, 1.3s behind Norris.
Leclerc and Piastri come into the pit lane for hards.
Russell and Hamilton were in recently as well for fresh rubber.
A great race from Sainz so far, who is 2.2s clear of Norris in the front of the field.
Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Stroll, Tsunoda, Hamilton and Alonso.
Verstappen is out of the race.
What an opportunity for Ferrari and McLaren.
Verstappen is into the pit lane and looks to be out of the race.
Verstappen going slow. It looks like he's out of the race.
"Fu** the car is loose!"
He's currently 0.7s behind Sainz at the front of the field.
"I just lost the car, really weird."
Well that wasn't expected.
Sainz takes the lead off Verstappen with the use of DRS into Turn 9. Brilliant.
Verstappen leads 1 from Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Stroll, Tsunoda and Hamilton.
The third round of the 2024 F1 season in Melbourne is underway.
Can Verstappen make it 10 wins in a row?
Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap.
Mediums for everyone except Hamilton and Ricciardo on softs; hards for Zhou, Alonso and Hulkenberg.
Verstappen's thoughts ahead of the race: "They [Ferrari] seem very quick also in the long run. So a bit of a question mark, but I guess that makes it very exciting."
As we enter the final 15 minutes, it's time for the Australian national anthem.
All 20 drivers have taken to the front of the grid.
Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Tsunoda, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Albon, Bottas, Magnussen, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Ricciardo.
Pit lane: Zhou
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live commentary for the Australian Grand Prix.
We're just 20 minutes away from lights out at Albert Park!