Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - As it happened

Relive all of the action from the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Follow all of the F1 action on race day at the Australian Grand Prix here with the Crash.net.

Max Verstappen starts on pole position looking to equal his own record of 10 consecutive victories.

Carlos Sainz starts right behind him, with the Ferrari driver showing outstanding pace on his return after missing Saudi Arabia.

24 Mar 2024
04:28
Alonso in the pit lane

He makes the most of the VSC to rejoin in fifth.

04:27
Virtual Safety Car

Hamilton has pulled to the side of the track in his Mercedes.

04:26
Hamilton is out of the race!

He's reporting an engine failure on his Mercedes.

04:24
Lap 15/58

Norris and Perez come into the pit lane for fresh rubber.

New hards for both derivers as they rejoin in fifth and tenth respectively. 

04:22
Perez is struggling

He was 1.4s slower than Sainz on the last lap while running in third. 

04:19
Order on Lap 12

Sainz, Norris, Perez, Alonso, Leclerc, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Rissell and Stroll.

04:18
Dominant from Sainz

He sets the fastest lap of the race to pull 4.7s clear of Norris in second.

Perez is running in third, 1.3s behind Norris.

04:16
Pit stops

Leclerc and Piastri come into the pit lane for hards.

Russell and Hamilton were in recently as well for fresh rubber. 

04:14
Lap 8/58

A great race from Sainz so far, who is 2.2s clear of Norris in the front of the field.

04:11
Order on Lap 6

Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Stroll, Tsunoda, Hamilton and Alonso. 

04:10
Verstappen is out

Verstappen is out of the race.

What an opportunity for Ferrari and McLaren.

04:09
Lap 4

Verstappen is into the pit lane and looks to be out of the race.

04:08
Problem for Verstappen?

Verstappen going slow. It looks like he's out of the race.

04:07
Verstappen not happy

"Fu** the car is loose!"

He's currently 0.7s behind Sainz at the front of the field. 

04:06
Verstappen radio

"I just lost the car, really weird."

04:06
Sainz leads!

Well that wasn't expected.

Sainz takes the lead off Verstappen with the use of DRS into Turn 9. Brilliant. 

04:05
Start

Verstappen leads 1 from Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Stroll, Tsunoda and Hamilton.

04:02
We're underway

The third round of the 2024 F1 season in Melbourne is underway.

Can Verstappen make it 10 wins in a row? 

04:01
Formation lap underway

Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap.

03:57
Tyres

Mediums for everyone except Hamilton and Ricciardo on softs; hards for Zhou, Alonso and Hulkenberg.

03:52
Looking for 10 in a row
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
03:48
A race on our hands?

Verstappen's thoughts ahead of the race: "They [Ferrari] seem very quick also in the long run. So a bit of a question mark, but I guess that makes it very exciting."

03:46
National anthem time

As we enter the final 15 minutes, it's time for the Australian national anthem.

All 20 drivers have taken to the front of the grid. 

03:43
The grid

Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Tsunoda, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Albon, Bottas, Magnussen, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Ricciardo.

Pit lane: Zhou 

03:42
Good Morning!

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live commentary for the Australian Grand Prix.

We're just 20 minutes away from lights out at Albert Park!