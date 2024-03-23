Starting grid for F1 Australian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Max Verstappen is on pole position at the F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull…

Here is the starting grid for the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix. 

2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
18Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Verstappen made it three poles in three races as he topped qualifying.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz - returning from surgery to remove his appendix - took an impressive second as he emerged as Verstappen’s nearest challenger.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will start third ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, with Charles Leclerc only fifth in the other Ferrari.

Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and the Aston Martin pair of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso complete the rest of the top-10 starting order.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will start from a lowly 11th after the seven-time world champion suffered a shock Q2 elimination. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2 mins ago
Annoyed Toto Wolff admits ‘there’s no excuse’ for Mercedes’ poor performance
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
29 mins ago
‘An awful feeling as a driver’ - Lewis Hamilton’s W15 qualifying woes examined
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
51 mins ago
George Russell quizzed on different feeling in W15 compared to Lewis Hamilton
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton says W15 F1 car inconsistencies ‘really mess with the mind’
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Starting grid for F1 Australian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull…

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole as Lewis Hamilton suffers shock Q2 exit
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
Results
2 hours ago
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Fernando Alonso (ESP), Aston Martin Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Fernando Alonso (ESP), Aston Martin Racing Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
“Marc Marquez on target to fight for title but Jorge Martin a nightmare for him”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
3 hours ago
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World…