Starting grid for F1 Australian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Max Verstappen is on pole position at the F1 Australian Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Verstappen made it three poles in three races as he topped qualifying.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz - returning from surgery to remove his appendix - took an impressive second as he emerged as Verstappen’s nearest challenger.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will start third ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, with Charles Leclerc only fifth in the other Ferrari.
Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and the Aston Martin pair of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso complete the rest of the top-10 starting order.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will start from a lowly 11th after the seven-time world champion suffered a shock Q2 elimination.