Starting grid for F1 Australian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 11 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 12 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Verstappen made it three poles in three races as he topped qualifying.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz - returning from surgery to remove his appendix - took an impressive second as he emerged as Verstappen’s nearest challenger.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will start third ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, with Charles Leclerc only fifth in the other Ferrari.

Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and the Aston Martin pair of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso complete the rest of the top-10 starting order.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will start from a lowly 11th after the seven-time world champion suffered a shock Q2 elimination.