2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
A recap of what happened in Friday F1 practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.
Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Ocon, Stroll, Russell, Tsunoda and Alonso.
Verstappen on top ahead of Piastri, Leclerc and Sainz.
Norris was on course to challenge Verstappen but he's made a mistake in the final sector.
He slots right behind Verstappen to go second.
A 1m05.685s puts him 0.370s ahead of Leclerc. Ferrari don't look quite on the pace.
Stroll moves into second behind Hamilton as he runs on the softs.
Seventh and eighth for Zhou and Bottas now.
Bottas heads out on the softs as he starts his qualifying simulation.
Seems the majority of the grid are out there on heavier fuel. Expect some qualifying simulations towards the end of the session.
Red Bull have sent him back out. Fortunate to get his car back to the garage.
Verstappen's car has been cleared and the session is back underway.
Verstappen has stopped on track after reporting an "engine fault".
Hamilton, Russell, Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Magnussen, Piastri and Ocon.
A 1m06.254s for Hamilton which puts him just over a tenth ahead of Russell. Mercedes' strong weekend continues.
"All these cry babies here with the traffic."
Only sixth for Sainz and he's 0.5s on Russell's top time. Leclerc is only 10th overall.
Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Magnussen, Sainz, Perez, Piastri, Gasly and Leclerc.
Russell's advantage over Verstappen is now at 0.3s as Mercedes continue their mega start to the weekend.
Hamilton makes it a Mercedes 1-2 again as he sets a 1m06.925s, 0.088s ahead of Russell.
A 1m07.013s now for Russell as Norris slots into second, 0.037s off. Verstappen is third overall, 0.5s down.