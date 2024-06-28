Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened in Friday F1 practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.

28 Jun 2024
12:43
That's a wrap

Join us from 3pm UK time - 30 minutes before sprint qualifying; 

12:41
Full results

The full order from FP1 at the Red Bull Ring

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
12:31
Top 10

Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Ocon, Stroll, Russell, Tsunoda and Alonso.

12:30
Chequered flag

Verstappen on top ahead of Piastri, Leclerc and Sainz.

12:29
Norris

Norris was on course to challenge Verstappen but he's made a mistake in the final sector. 

12:29
Piastri into second

He slots right behind Verstappen to go second.

12:25
Strong lap from Verstappen

A 1m05.685s puts him 0.370s ahead of Leclerc. Ferrari don't look quite on the pace.

12:23
Stroll into second

Stroll moves into second behind Hamilton as he runs on the softs.

12:21
Saubers into the top 10

Seventh and eighth for Zhou and Bottas now.

12:20
Soft tyres

Bottas heads out on the softs as he starts his qualifying simulation. 

12:16
On track at the Red Bull Ring
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
12:11
No changes to the times

Seems the majority of the grid are out there on heavier fuel. Expect some qualifying simulations towards the end of the session.

12:08
Verstappen out on track

Red Bull have sent him back out. Fortunate to get his car back to the garage.

12:07
FP1 back underway

Verstappen's car has been cleared and the session is back underway.

12:05
12:02
Red flag

Verstappen has stopped on track after reporting an "engine fault".

12:01
Top 10 with 30 minutes to go

Hamilton, Russell, Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Magnussen, Piastri and Ocon.

11:58
11:51
Hamilton takes to the top now

A 1m06.254s for Hamilton which puts him just over a tenth ahead of Russell. Mercedes' strong weekend continues.

11:50
Hulkenberg unimpressed with Leclerc's complaining

"All these cry babies here with the traffic." 

11:47
A slow start from Ferrari

Only sixth for Sainz and he's 0.5s on Russell's top time. Leclerc is only 10th overall.

11:44
Current top 10

Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Magnussen, Sainz, Perez, Piastri, Gasly and Leclerc.

11:42
The times continue to tumble

Russell's advantage over Verstappen is now at 0.3s as Mercedes continue their mega start to the weekend. 

11:38
Hamilton on top now

Hamilton makes it a Mercedes 1-2 again as he sets a 1m06.925s, 0.088s ahead of Russell.

11:36
Russell lowers the benchmark

A 1m07.013s now for Russell as Norris slots into second, 0.037s off. Verstappen is third overall, 0.5s down.