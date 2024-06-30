2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.
Russell, Piastri, Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Perez, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Gasly.
In crazy circumstances, Russell takes Mercedes' first win since 2022 ahead of Piastri and Sainz.
He's managing the gap to Piastri - it's currently at 2.2s.
A 10-second time penalty for Verstappen for the contact with Norris.
Russell has a 2.8s lead over Piastri at the front.
Russell leads from Piastri, Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Perez, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Gasly.
He's out of the car and now out of the race.
Russell leads the race after Verstappen and Norris pick up punctures.
Punctures for Verstappen and Norris. Russell is going to win here?
For track limits... should be a five-second time penalty.
But Verstappen keeps him behind again with some fine defending.
Norris brakes late but goes off the track. He lets Verstappen through.
0.5s between the top two across the start-finish line.
Norris reduces Verstappen lead back down to 0.8s as he moves into DRS range.
Verstappen weathers the storm as he opens the gap up to 1.1s.
Norris looks to make a move into Turn 3 but Verstappen covers it off.
We've got a race on our hands!
It's just 1.088s between the top two now.
Norris is just 1.6s behind in the fight for the lead.
That allows Norris to close in by about five seconds.
Norris is currently running 6.8s behind Verstappen with the pair having to get past a lot of traffic.
Piastri lunges Hamilton into Turn 3 to move up to third. Both drivers still need to stop though.
Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Piastri, Perez, Hulkenberg, Magnussen and Ricciardo.
"I don't know what's happening, the tyres are suddenly really bad," he says over team radio.
His gap is now down to 6.8s.