Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 11

30 Jun 2024
15:38
Lap times and results here

15:29
Top 10

Russell, Piastri, Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Perez, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Gasly. 

15:28
Russell wins

In crazy circumstances, Russell takes Mercedes' first win since 2022 ahead of Piastri and Sainz.

15:27
Russell

He's managing the gap to Piastri - it's currently at 2.2s.

15:25
News from the stewards

A 10-second time penalty for Verstappen for the contact with Norris.

15:23
VSC has been cleared

Russell has a 2.8s lead over Piastri at the front.

15:21
Virtual Safety Car

Russell leads from Piastri, Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Perez, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Gasly.

15:20
Norris out of the race

He's out of the car and now out of the race.

15:20
Drama

Russell leads the race after Verstappen and Norris pick up punctures. 

15:19
What is happening

Punctures for Verstappen and Norris. Russell is going to win here?

15:15
Norris under investigation

For track limits... should be a five-second time penalty. 

15:15
Norris goes on the attack again

But Verstappen keeps him behind again with some fine defending. 

15:12
Lap 59/71

Norris brakes late but goes off the track. He lets Verstappen through.

15:12
Norris in DRS range

0.5s between the top two across the start-finish line.

15:10
15 laps to go

Norris reduces Verstappen lead back down to 0.8s as he moves into DRS range.

15:09
Lap 56/71

Verstappen weathers the storm as he opens the gap up to 1.1s.

15:08
Lap 55/71

Norris looks to make a move into Turn 3 but Verstappen covers it off.

15:06
Norris is in DRS

We've got a race on our hands!

15:06
Gap at the front

It's just 1.088s between the top two now.

15:05
A mistake from Verstappen now

Norris is just 1.6s behind in the fight for the lead.

15:04
A slow stop for Verstappen

That allows Norris to close in by about five seconds.

15:03
The gap at the front

Norris is currently running 6.8s behind Verstappen with the pair having to get past a lot of traffic.

15:00
An overtake

Piastri lunges Hamilton into Turn 3 to move up to third. Both drivers still need to stop though. 

14:56
The order on Lap 45

Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Piastri, Perez, Hulkenberg, Magnussen and Ricciardo.

14:53
Verstappen

"I don't know what's happening, the tyres are suddenly really bad," he says over team radio.

His gap is now down to 6.8s.