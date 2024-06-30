2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 11

Results from the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team71 Laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+1.906s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+4.533s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+23.142s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+37.253s
6Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+54.088s
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+54.672s
8Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+60.355s
9Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+61.169s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+61.766s
11Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+67.056s
12Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+68.325s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 Lap
15Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+1 Lap
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
17Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+2 Laps
 Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 TeamDNF

George Russell claimed a shock victory at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris came to blows. Russell was on course to finish third but Verstappen and Norris clashed.

Both drivers picked up punctures in the process, forcing Norris out of the race. Verstappen continued but dropped to fifth and was handed a 10-second time penalty for the aforementioned incident.

Russell fended off Oscar Piastri's late charge to take Mercedes' first win in 2022. Piastri overtook Carlos Sainz to finish second.

Lewis Hamilton was a lacklustre fourth ahead of Verstappen. Haas enjoyed a great day as they finished sixth and eighth, Nico Hulkenberg beating Sergio Perez.

Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10.

