2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 11
Results from the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|71 Laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+1.906s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+4.533s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+23.142s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+37.253s
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+54.088s
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+54.672s
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+60.355s
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+61.169s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+61.766s
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+67.056s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+68.325s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+1 Lap
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+2 Laps
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|DNF
George Russell claimed a shock victory at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris came to blows. Russell was on course to finish third but Verstappen and Norris clashed.
Both drivers picked up punctures in the process, forcing Norris out of the race. Verstappen continued but dropped to fifth and was handed a 10-second time penalty for the aforementioned incident.
Russell fended off Oscar Piastri's late charge to take Mercedes' first win in 2022. Piastri overtook Carlos Sainz to finish second.
Lewis Hamilton was a lacklustre fourth ahead of Verstappen. Haas enjoyed a great day as they finished sixth and eighth, Nico Hulkenberg beating Sergio Perez.
Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10.