2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 11

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 71 Laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +1.906s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +4.533s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +23.142s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +37.253s 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +54.088s 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +54.672s 8 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +60.355s 9 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +61.169s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +61.766s 11 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +67.056s 12 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +68.325s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 Lap 15 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +1 Lap 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 19 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing +2 Laps Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team DNF

George Russell claimed a shock victory at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris came to blows. Russell was on course to finish third but Verstappen and Norris clashed.

Both drivers picked up punctures in the process, forcing Norris out of the race. Verstappen continued but dropped to fifth and was handed a 10-second time penalty for the aforementioned incident.

Russell fended off Oscar Piastri's late charge to take Mercedes' first win in 2022. Piastri overtook Carlos Sainz to finish second.

Lewis Hamilton was a lacklustre fourth ahead of Verstappen. Haas enjoyed a great day as they finished sixth and eighth, Nico Hulkenberg beating Sergio Perez.

Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10.