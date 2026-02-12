Ferrari fastest; Red Bull, Mercedes in trouble as Bahrain F1 test day two begins

Charles Leclerc led the opening session of the second day of Bahrain F1 testing

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc dominated the first session of day two of the Bahrain Formula 1 test, as both Red Bull and Mercedes suffered mechanical dramas.

F1 testing in Bahrain continues on Thursday, following an opening day topped by McLaren and reigning world champion Lando Norris.

After four hours of running in the first session, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari lead the way by 0.511s over Norris and McLaren.

Pierre Gasly in the Alpine completes the top three, as only nine drivers registered times in Thursday’s first session.

After a high-mileage first day, in which Max Verstappen completed 135 laps, Red Bull hit trouble on Thursday.

A “routine issue” on Wednesday evening during car rebuild was discovered, which Red Bull hoped would only cost Isack Hadjar two hours of running.

However, at the chequered flag, Hadjar had only managed an installation lap right at the end of the session. 

Mercedes also encountered troubles again with its new car, as Andrea Kimi Antonelli was restricted to just three laps due to a power unit issue.

The squad encountered similar technical dramas when Antonelli was in the car on Wednesday afternoon.

Follow live: Day two of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Thursday’s running was suspended briefly, just 10 minutes in, when Sergio Perez’s Cadillac came to a halt on circuit.

A quick recovery meant action got back underway soon after, with Norris leading the way at the end of hour one.

Leclerc took over with a 1m34.442s at the end of hour two, improving to a 1m34.273s in the third hour of running.

The Ferrari driver, completing 62 laps so far, would go unchallenged through to the chequered flag.

Behind the top three, Haas driver Oliver Bearman was fourth ahead of Alex Albon in the Williams.

Nico Hulkenberg brushed aside his technical issues from yesterday to put 47 laps on the Audi in sixth ahead of Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson.

Sergio Perez was eighth after 42 laps in the Cadillac following his early stoppage, with Fernando Alonso putting 55 laps on the Aston Martin in ninth.

Day two of the Bahrain F1 test continues at 12pm GMT.

Full 2026 Bahrain F1 test day two results

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

