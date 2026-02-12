F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 Results at 11am
Lap times on Thursday of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.
These are the lap times at 11am on the second day of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.
This article will be updated every hour, on the hour with the latest times.
|2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (11am)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.273s
|62
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m34.784s
|64
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m36.723s
|61
|4
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m37.025s
|55
|5
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m37.229s
|62
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m37.266s
|47
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m38.017s
|50
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m38.653s
|42
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m38.960s
|55
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|No time set
|3
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|No time set
|1
|2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (10am)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.273s
|48
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m34.784s
|45
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m36.723s
|52
|4
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m37.229s
|48
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m37.392s
|34
|6
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m37.438s
|47
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m38.707s
|32
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m39.435s
|35
|9
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m40.319s
|24
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|No time set
|3
|2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (9am)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.442s
|32
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m35.795s
|30
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m36.723s
|38
|4
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m37.229s
|25
|5
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m37.686s
|30
|6
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m40.411s
|8
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m40.620s
|17
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m51.063s
|11
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|No time set
|16
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|No time set
|3
|2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (8am)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m36.187s
|7
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m37.625s
|20
|3
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m37.686s
|15
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m40.451s
|14
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m43.185s
|4
|6
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m51.063s
|6
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|2m09.603s
|7
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|No time set
|7
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|No time set
|3
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|No time set
|2
Teams have gathered in Bahrain for two weeks of pre-season testing ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 F1 season.
Preparations are ramping up for F1’s brave new era of regulations, with all 11 teams in action as they maximise track time and understanding of their brand-new cars before the competitive action begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.
There will be six days of running split across two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit over the next fortnight. The first pre-season test takes place between 11-13 February, with the second running between 18-20 February.