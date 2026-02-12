F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 Results at 11am

These are the lap times at 11am on the second day of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (11am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.273s 62 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m34.784s 64 3 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m36.723s 61 4 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m37.025s 55 5 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m37.229s 62 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m37.266s 47 7 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m38.017s 50 8 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m38.653s 42 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m38.960s 55 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team No time set 3 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing No time set 1

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (10am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.273s 48 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m34.784s 45 3 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m36.723s 52 4 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m37.229s 48 5 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m37.392s 34 6 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m37.438s 47 7 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m38.707s 32 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m39.435s 35 9 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m40.319s 24 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team No time set 3

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (9am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.442s 32 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m35.795s 30 3 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m36.723s 38 4 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m37.229s 25 5 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m37.686s 30 6 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m40.411s 8 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m40.620s 17 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m51.063s 11 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team No time set 16 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team No time set 3

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (8am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m36.187s 7 2 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m37.625s 20 3 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m37.686s 15 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m40.451s 14 5 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m43.185s 4 6 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m51.063s 6 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 2m09.603s 7 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team No time set 7 9 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team No time set 3 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team No time set 2

Teams have gathered in Bahrain for two weeks of pre-season testing ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 F1 season.

Preparations are ramping up for F1’s brave new era of regulations, with all 11 teams in action as they maximise track time and understanding of their brand-new cars before the competitive action begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

There will be six days of running split across two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit over the next fortnight. The first pre-season test takes place between 11-13 February, with the second running between 18-20 February.

