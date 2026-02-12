F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 Results at 11am

Lap times on Thursday of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly

These are the lap times at 11am on the second day of the first F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

This article will be updated every hour, on the hour with the latest times. 

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (11am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.273s62
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m34.784s64
3Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.723s61
4Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m37.025s55
5Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m37.229s62
6Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m37.266s47
7Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m38.017s50
8Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m38.653s42
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m38.960s55
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamNo time set3
11Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull RacingNo time set1
2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (10am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.273s48
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m34.784s45
3Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.723s52
4Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m37.229s48
5Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m37.392s34
6Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m37.438s47
7Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m38.707s32
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m39.435s35
9Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m40.319s24
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamNo time set3
2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (9am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.442s32
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m35.795s30
3Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.723s38
4Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m37.229s25
5Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m37.686s30
6Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m40.411s8
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m40.620s17
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m51.063s11
9Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 TeamNo time set16
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamNo time set3
2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 2 (8am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m36.187s7
2Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m37.625s20
3Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m37.686s15
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m40.451s14
5Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m43.185s4
6Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m51.063s6
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team2m09.603s7
8Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 TeamNo time set7
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamNo time set3
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamNo time set2

Teams have gathered in Bahrain for two weeks of pre-season testing ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 F1 season.

Preparations are ramping up for F1’s brave new era of regulations, with all 11 teams in action as they maximise track time and understanding of their brand-new cars before the competitive action begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

There will be six days of running split across two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit over the next fortnight. The first pre-season test takes place between 11-13 February, with the second running between 18-20 February.

 

F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 1 Results at 8am
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
F1 reveals testing schedule shake-up for new 2026 rules
30/06/25
Spanish GP start
F1 News
F1's strangest pre-season test? Bus on track halts running
28/02/25
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
F1 2025 Bahrain pre-season testing: Today's full driver line-up
28/02/25
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Results
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 (Thursday) Results
27/02/25
Carlos Sainz
F1 Results
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 1 (Wednesday) Results
26/02/25
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
One question facing every F1 team before pre-season testing
25/02/25
Lewis Hamilton will take part in his first pre-season test with Ferrari

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox