Charles Leclerc tops day two of Bahrain F1 test after three red flags

Charles Leclerc was fastest for Ferrari on a second day of Formula 1 testing at Bahrain that was interrupted three times by red flags.

Setting the pace in the opening session of Thursday at the Bahrain International Circuit, Charles Leclerc’s 1m34.273s went unbeaten over the rest of the day.

He led the McLaren of Lando Norris, as both he and Leclerc breached a century of laps on Thursday.

Ollie Bearman for Haas also got above 100 laps, as he made a late improvement to complete the top three at the chequered flag.

The day was interrupted by three red flags, the first just over 10 minutes into the opening session after Sergio Perez’s Cadillac stopped.

Only a brief stoppage followed as his car was recovered quickly, with Norris leading the opening hour on a 1m36.187s.

Leclerc had gone top by the end of hour two with a 1m34.442s, before posting a 1m34.273s inside the third hour.

That would ultimately remain the benchmark lap, with no one getting within half a second of the Ferrari driver.

Leclerc completed 139 laps, with Norris doing the most mileage of anyone on 149 laps, while Bearman registered 130 laps.

The British driver made a late gain to a 1m35.394s to move up to third, as George Russell was fourth after 54 laps on a troubled day for Mercedes.

Team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli got barely any laps in during the first session due to an engine issue.

Isack Hadjar also sat out the morning session due to a problem with his Red Bull, though he managed 87 laps in the second session to end up fifth overall.

Gabriel Brotoleto was sixth for Audi, as Pierre Gasly finished seventh after suffering a technical issue in his Alpine.

The Frenchman ground to a halt at Turn 1 during the second hour of the afternoon session, bringing out a brief red flag.

This came just moments after another stoppage due to a wing mirror falling off Valtteri Bottas’ Cadillac.

Bottas was eighth ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon and the second Audi of Nico Hulkenberg.

Arvid Linblad was 11th for Racing Bulls, while Williams’ Carlos Sainz, Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Perez completed the top 15.

The first Bahrain test concludes on Friday.

Full 2026 F1 Bahrain test day two results

Charles Leclerc tops day two of Bahrain F1 test after three red flags
