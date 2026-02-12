Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris says Max Verstappen “can retire” if he doesn’t like the 2026 cars, following strong criticism from the Dutchman.

The new car regulations for the 2026 season have so far drawn a mixed response from drivers following running at the Barcelona shakedown and first two days of the Bahrain test.

On Wednesday, Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton remarked that the new cars felt “slower than GP2”, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen offered a scathing review of them on Thursday.

Verstappen said the 2026 cars were “Formula E on steroids”, referencing the energy management required across a lap, while branding the regulations “anti-racing”.

The Dutchman had previously remarked that he would consider retiring if he didn’t enjoy racing the new cars.

Norris defends 2026 F1 cars

Reigning champion Lando Norris offered a more balanced evaluation of the new cars during a recent McLaren media event, though did state that they “feel like F2” in some areas.

However, he defended the new regulations on Thursday in Bahrain when Verstappen’s comments were put to him.

“[It was] a lot of fun; I really enjoyed it,” Norris told reporters in Bahrain.

“So, yeah, if he wants to retire, he can retire.

“Formula 1 changes all the time. Sometimes it's a bit better to drive, sometimes it's not as good to drive.

“We get paid a stupid amount of money to drive, so you can't really complain at the end of the day.

“Any driver can go and find something else to do. It's not like he has to be here, or any driver has to be here.

“It's a challenge, but it's a good, fun challenge for the engineers, for the drivers.

“You have to drive it in a different way, understand and manage things differently, but I still get to drive cars and travel the world and have a lot of fun.

“So, nothing to complain about.”

The first Bahrain test concludes on Friday, with the second beginning next week and running from 18-20 February.