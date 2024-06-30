George Russell takes unlikely Austrian GP win after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crash

George Russell takes advantage of a late collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to win in Austria.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

A dramatic late collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris handed an unlikely victory to George Russell at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Norris clashed at Turn 3 on Lap 63 as they battled for the lead after a rare slow pit stop for the Red Bull driver, with both picking up damage and punctures in the process.

Russell, who had not been a factor in the lead battle and was sitting a distant third at the time of the collision, capitalised on the late drama to claim his second F1 victory.

Verstappen picked up a 10-second time penalty after being judged to have caused the collision but was still able to finish fifth and extend his world championship lead in the process.

Norris was less fortunate and came off worse from the clash, with the McLaren driver forced into retirement.

"Incredible. It was a tough fight out there at the beginning of the race just to hold onto P3. I saw Max and Lando were going pretty hard and I knew Lando would want that win," Russell said. 

"The team have done an amazing job to put us in this fight. You've got to be there to pick up the pieces and that's where we were.

"They [Verstappen and Norris] were going for it. I couldn't believe how close we were to Lando and Max. We were only about 12 seconds behind and I knew it [the collision] was a possibility. You are always dreaming.

"Just so proud to be back on the top step. We have made so many strides since the start of the season. The last few races have been incredible. More to come."

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pit stop with a puncture after collision with Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pit stop with a puncture…

His teammate Oscar Piastri took second place ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who completed the podium ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was hit with a five-second time penalty for crossing the white line at the entry to the pit lane. 

Nico Hulkenberg overtook Sergio Perez's Red Bull late on to snatch sixth, with Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen taking eighth and an important double points haul for the American outfit. 

RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Alpine's Pierre Gasly finished ninth and 10th to complete the points-scoring positions ahead of Charles Leclerc, whose race was ultimately ruined by first-lap contact which caused damage to his Ferrari. 

