Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso hit with penalties in Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have both picked up penalties in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have been hit with penalties during the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty for crossing the white line on the entry to the pitlane as he boxed for a tyre change at the end of Lap 22.

Hamilton apologised to Mercedes over team radio for the error, before team principal Toto Wolff said: “Lewis there is everything to play here, everything to play!”

Meanwhile, Aston Martin’s Alonso picked up a 10-second time penalty for hitting Zhou Guanyu at Turn 3 as he forcefully moved past the Sauber driver. 

Max Verstappen was later hit with a 10-second time penalty for the contact which ended Lando Norris' race.

With Norris out, and Verstappen fifth, the Austrian Grand Prix was won by George Russell.

