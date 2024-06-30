Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso hit with penalties in Austrian GP
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have both picked up penalties in the Austrian Grand Prix.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty for crossing the white line on the entry to the pitlane as he boxed for a tyre change at the end of Lap 22.
Hamilton apologised to Mercedes over team radio for the error, before team principal Toto Wolff said: “Lewis there is everything to play here, everything to play!”
Meanwhile, Aston Martin’s Alonso picked up a 10-second time penalty for hitting Zhou Guanyu at Turn 3 as he forcefully moved past the Sauber driver.
Max Verstappen was later hit with a 10-second time penalty for the contact which ended Lando Norris' race.
With Norris out, and Verstappen fifth, the Austrian Grand Prix was won by George Russell.