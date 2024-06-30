Max Verstappen “hesitation” to commit to Red Bull, Mercedes “hanging on…”

Max Verstappen’s “hesitation” to publicly commit to Red Bull has been questioned, with Mercedes still lurking in the background.

Verstappen has stated this weekend at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix that he intends to remain at Red Bull next year, but the manner of his commitment has provoked more questions.

Mercedes, who haven’t yet replaced Lewis Hamilton, have been warned off by Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Martin Brundle was asked if the 2025 F1 driver line-up was largely in place, but he told Sky Sports: “The plot thickens…

“It does appear that Mercedes are hanging around, waiting to see what happens with Verstappen at Red Bull.

“Whether that’s for 2025 or 2026, time will tell.

“There is, apparently, a signed letter which is an exit clause with Helmut Marko, allegedly, according to the paddock, should Max want to leave.

“Christian absolutely says that’s not going to happen.

“Max has been consistent with ‘I have got a long-term contract here, this is where I want to race’.

“Christian made the point that Max has won every race, achieved every podium, every championship,with Red Bull. They are currently leading this one quite comfortably.

“Just have a think about that, for a minute. Why would he want to run away from that?

“But something is up! They are saying he’s going nowhere - next year, especially.”

The row between Jos Verstappen, the F1 champion’s father, and Horner has cropped up again this weekend at Red Bull’s home grand prix.

A fall-out over a show run was the cause for an old feud to be reignited, prompting more doubt about Red Bull’s star driver’s future.

Horner cheekily told Mercedes to pursue Jos rather than Max.

Naomi Schiff reacted to Max insisting he would stay: “It didn’t seem he wanted to say yes with a lot of joy or confidence.

“There was some sort of hesitation about having to say yes.

“Which, in itself, raises the question why he doesn’t say ‘yes, absolutely, I am staying with the team next year’.”

Brundle paid tribute to how Verstappen has navigated a tricky year amid politics within Red Bull.

“His talent has had to shine through,” Brundle said.

“What Max had to dance around, with all the shenanigans in the team, politics involving his dad and his team principal, he had to tread a fine line through that and dominate the races. Hugely impressive.”