2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?

This is the 2025 F1 driver line-up, including the contract situation of every F1 driver.

2025 F1 driver line-up Driver Team Contract End Max Verstappen Red Bull 2028 Sergio Perez Red Bull 2024 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari multi-year Charles Leclerc Ferrari multi-year George Russell Mercedes 2025 Lando Norris McLaren "Long-term" Oscar Piastri McLaren 2026 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Rolling Alex Albon Williams 2025 Contracted until the end of 2024 Driver Team Contract End Sergio Perez Red Bull 2024 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 2024 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2024 Esteban Ocon Alpine 2024 Pierre Gasly Alpine 2024 Logan Sargeant Williams 2024 Daniel Ricciardo Visa Cash App RB 2024 Yuki Tsunoda Visa Cash App RB 2024 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 2024 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 2024 Kevin Magnussen Haas 2024 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 2024

Red Bull

Max Verstappen is locked into a long-term deal albeit with an escape clause if Helmut Marko also leaves. Verstappen insists an exit won't happen.

The second seat is up for grabs. Sergio Perez is in a decent position to retain it. Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz have been mentioned at various points as possible replacements.

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's huge move to Ferrari in 2025 is the blockbuster move which the driver market rests upon.

He will partner Charles Leclerc who also penned a long-term deal to stay.

Mercedes

George Russell is committed until the end of 2025 at least but Mercedes must decide how to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz are options but junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli is a fascinating option.

Sebastian Vettel has also been quizzed about coming out of retirement.

McLaren

McLaren's exciting duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are on long-term contracts.

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll, the son of billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, remains on a rolling year-by-year deal.

Fernando Alonso's contract is expiring and he might have options elsewhere.

Aston Martin must decide whether to tempt Alonso into staying or to look at Carlos Sainz.

Williams

Star driver Alex Albon is admired by top teams but is contracted to Williams until the end of 2025.

The team has a decision to make over Logan Sargeant's future.

Alpine

Both drivers - Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon - are out of contract. Alpine may have a totally different look next year.

Visa Cash App RB

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are out of contract.

Ricciardo entered 2024 hoping to earn the 2025 Red Bull drive. But his patchy form has brought scrutiny on whether RB will keep him.

Liam Lawson, the Red Bull junior, waits in the wings.

Sauber

Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou are out of contract.

Sauber will become Audi from 2026, and the German giant has big plans.

Nico Hulkenberg, as a German driver, would suit. Carlos Sainz, whose father won the Dakar Rally for Audi, is also admired.

Haas

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are both out of contract.

Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman, who impressed hugely on his F1 debut as a replacement for the ill Carlos Sainz, could be rewarded with a full-time drive at Haas.