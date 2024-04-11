2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Here is the contract situation of every F1 driver ahead of the 2025 season
This is the 2025 F1 driver line-up, including the contract situation of every F1 driver.
|2025 F1 driver line-up
|Driver
|Team
|Contract End
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2028
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|2024
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|multi-year
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|multi-year
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2025
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|"Long-term"
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2026
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Rolling
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2025
|Contracted until the end of 2024
|Driver
|Team
|Contract End
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|2024
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|2024
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|2024
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|2024
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2024
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|2024
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Visa Cash App RB
|2024
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Visa Cash App RB
|2024
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|2024
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|2024
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|2024
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|2024
Red Bull
Max Verstappen is locked into a long-term deal albeit with an escape clause if Helmut Marko also leaves. Verstappen insists an exit won't happen.
The second seat is up for grabs. Sergio Perez is in a decent position to retain it. Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz have been mentioned at various points as possible replacements.
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton's huge move to Ferrari in 2025 is the blockbuster move which the driver market rests upon.
He will partner Charles Leclerc who also penned a long-term deal to stay.
Mercedes
George Russell is committed until the end of 2025 at least but Mercedes must decide how to replace Lewis Hamilton.
Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz are options but junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli is a fascinating option.
Sebastian Vettel has also been quizzed about coming out of retirement.
McLaren
McLaren's exciting duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are on long-term contracts.
Aston Martin
Lance Stroll, the son of billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, remains on a rolling year-by-year deal.
Fernando Alonso's contract is expiring and he might have options elsewhere.
Aston Martin must decide whether to tempt Alonso into staying or to look at Carlos Sainz.
Williams
Star driver Alex Albon is admired by top teams but is contracted to Williams until the end of 2025.
The team has a decision to make over Logan Sargeant's future.
Alpine
Both drivers - Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon - are out of contract. Alpine may have a totally different look next year.
Visa Cash App RB
Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are out of contract.
Ricciardo entered 2024 hoping to earn the 2025 Red Bull drive. But his patchy form has brought scrutiny on whether RB will keep him.
Liam Lawson, the Red Bull junior, waits in the wings.
Sauber
Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou are out of contract.
Sauber will become Audi from 2026, and the German giant has big plans.
Nico Hulkenberg, as a German driver, would suit. Carlos Sainz, whose father won the Dakar Rally for Audi, is also admired.
Haas
Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are both out of contract.
Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman, who impressed hugely on his F1 debut as a replacement for the ill Carlos Sainz, could be rewarded with a full-time drive at Haas.