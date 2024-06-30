F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7237
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1156
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1150
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1135
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0118
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team0112
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1111
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team085
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team041
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team019
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team017
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team014
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team011
14Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team06
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team05
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team03
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing02
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship despite a clash with Lando Norris while battling for the win at the Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen managed to continue but Norris later retired from it.

Charles Leclerc also failed to score after picking up damage on the opening lap of the race.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing7355
2Scuderia Ferrari2291
3McLaren F1 Team1268
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1196
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team058
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team030
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team019
8BWT Alpine F1 Team09
9Williams Racing02
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Red Bull are 64 points clear of Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship after the Austrian GP. McLaren sit third, while Mercedes closed in following their first victory since 2022.

It was a big day for Haas with their huge points haul which put them ahead of Alpine for seventh overall.

