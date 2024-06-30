F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|237
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|156
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|150
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|135
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|118
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|112
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|111
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|85
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|41
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|19
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|17
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|14
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|11
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|6
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|3
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship despite a clash with Lando Norris while battling for the win at the Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen managed to continue but Norris later retired from it.
Charles Leclerc also failed to score after picking up damage on the opening lap of the race.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|355
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|291
|3
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|268
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|196
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|58
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|30
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|19
|8
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|9
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Red Bull are 64 points clear of Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship after the Austrian GP. McLaren sit third, while Mercedes closed in following their first victory since 2022.
It was a big day for Haas with their huge points haul which put them ahead of Alpine for seventh overall.