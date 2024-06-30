F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 237 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 156 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1 150 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 135 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 118 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 112 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 111 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 85 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 41 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 19 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 17 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 14 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 11 14 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 6 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 5 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 3 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 2 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship despite a clash with Lando Norris while battling for the win at the Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen managed to continue but Norris later retired from it.

Charles Leclerc also failed to score after picking up damage on the opening lap of the race.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 355 2 Scuderia Ferrari 2 291 3 McLaren F1 Team 1 268 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 196 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 58 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 30 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 19 8 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 9 9 Williams Racing 0 2 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Red Bull are 64 points clear of Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship after the Austrian GP. McLaren sit third, while Mercedes closed in following their first victory since 2022.

It was a big day for Haas with their huge points haul which put them ahead of Alpine for seventh overall.