2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 sprint qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.
A 1m04.686s puts him on pole in sprint qualifying ahead of Norris and Piastri. Russell, Sainz, Hamilton and Perez complete the top seven.
Ocon, Gasly and Leclerc round out the top 10.
A 1m05.054s puts him 0.2s ahead of Hamilton.
Piastri now takes provisional pole!
But Leclerc's had a problem exiting the pit lane. Will he make it to the line in time?
Teams will do one run at the end of the session on softs.
Another miserable session for Aston Martin
Out in SQ2: Magnussen, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Sargeant.
He was on a tidy lap but a mistake in the final corner leaves him 10th, behind Ocon's Alpine.
All of the drivers yet to set times - the midfield group - are now out on track.
Verstappen, Russell, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Norris and Perez.
A 1m05.186s puts him 0.4s ahead of Perez at the top of the timesheets.
This session is 10 minutes long as Verstappen, Sainz, Norris and Perez take to the track.
Mediums are mandatory again.
Tsunoda savely makes it through in 15th but replays show him having a big spin in the final sector. Fortunate to keep it out of the barriers.
Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon and Zhou.
Hamilton moves up to 11th - will that be enough to make it through?
Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Norris, Stroll, Leclerc, Perez, Piastri, Ocon, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Sargeant, Bottas and Gasly.
In the drop-zone: Alonso, Albon, Ricciardo, Hamilton and Zhou.
A 1m05.690s for Verstappen as he goes less than a tenth ahead of Russell. Sainz slots into sixth.
A 1m05.764s for Russell as Hamilton's lap has been deleted for track limits. Sainz slots in behind the Mercedes driver.
Hamilton clatters the kerb on the exit of Turn 1 as he has a rough start to the session. His first sector is 0.3s down on Russell's.
After a long wait, we have cars on track. Hamilton, Tsunoda, Zhou, Bottas, Ricciardo are the first drivers out there.
The first part of sprint qualifying is underway with SQ1. All drivers are mandated to use new medium tyres.
In FP1, it was Mercedes who impressed, setting a number of mega laps on the hard tyres.
On the softs, Verstappen was the man to beat as he topped the timesheets. His nearest competitor is probably Norris, who made a mistake on his best lap.
The Ferraris once again look to be a step behind in overall pace.
Welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for sprint qualifying from the Red Bull Ring.
Sprint qualifying kicks off at 3:30pm UK time. For first time readers, sprint qualifying is a shorter qualifying session used to dictate the grid for Saturday's sprint race.
Drivers are mandated to use the mediums in SQ1 and SQ2; softs in SQ3.