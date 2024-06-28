Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 sprint qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

28 Jun 2024
16:28
That's a wrap

16:27
Full qualifying results

Here's the full order from sprint qualifying in Austria

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates his pole position in Sprint qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World
16:15
Verstappen is inevitable

A 1m04.686s puts him on pole in sprint qualifying ahead of Norris and Piastri. Russell, Sainz, Hamilton and Perez complete the top seven.

Ocon, Gasly and Leclerc round out the top 10.

16:14
Russell sets the early pace

A 1m05.054s puts him 0.2s ahead of Hamilton.

Piastri now takes provisional pole!

16:13
All 10 cars out on track

But Leclerc's had a problem exiting the pit lane. Will he make it to the line in time?

16:07
SQ3 is underway

Teams will do one run at the end of the session on softs.

16:02
Out in SQ2

Another miserable session for Aston Martin

Out in SQ2: Magnussen, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Sargeant.

15:58
Mistake from Stroll

He was on a tidy lap but a mistake in the final corner leaves him 10th, behind Ocon's Alpine.

15:57
Into the final two minutes

All of the drivers yet to set times - the midfield group - are now out on track.

15:53
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Russell, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Norris and Perez.

15:52
A strong lap from Verstappen

A 1m05.186s puts him 0.4s ahead of Perez at the top of the timesheets.

15:49
SQ2 underway

This session is 10 minutes long as Verstappen, Sainz, Norris and Perez take to the track. 

Mediums are mandatory again.

15:45
Tsunoda

Tsunoda savely makes it through in 15th but replays show him having a big spin in the final sector. Fortunate to keep it out of the barriers.

15:43
Out in SQ1

Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon and Zhou.

15:42
Hamilton

Hamilton moves up to 11th - will that be enough to make it through? 

15:39
Current order

Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Norris, Stroll, Leclerc, Perez, Piastri, Ocon, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Sargeant, Bottas and Gasly.

In the drop-zone: Alonso, Albon, Ricciardo, Hamilton and Zhou.

15:38
Verstappen lowers the benchmark

A 1m05.690s for Verstappen as he goes less than a tenth ahead of Russell. Sainz slots into sixth.

15:36
Russell takes to the top

A 1m05.764s for Russell as Hamilton's lap has been deleted for track limits. Sainz slots in behind the Mercedes driver.

15:35
A mistake from Hamilton

Hamilton clatters the kerb on the exit of Turn 1 as he has a rough start to the session. His first sector is 0.3s down on Russell's.

15:33
Cars on track

After a long wait, we have cars on track. Hamilton, Tsunoda, Zhou, Bottas, Ricciardo are the first drivers out there.

15:30
SQ1 underway

The first part of sprint qualifying is underway with SQ1. All drivers are mandated to use new medium tyres.

15:20
10 minutes until sprint qualifying kicks off
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
15:04
The story so far

In FP1, it was Mercedes who impressed, setting a number of mega laps on the hard tyres.

On the softs, Verstappen was the man to beat as he topped the timesheets. His nearest competitor is probably Norris, who made a mistake on his best lap.

The Ferraris once again look to be a step behind in overall pace.

15:01
Welcome back

Welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for sprint qualifying from the Red Bull Ring.

Sprint qualifying kicks off at 3:30pm UK time. For first time readers, sprint qualifying is a shorter qualifying session used to dictate the grid for Saturday's sprint race.

Drivers are mandated to use the mediums in SQ1 and SQ2; softs in SQ3.