2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m05.690s 1m05.186s 1m04.686s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m05.786s 1m05.561s 1m04.779s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m06.081s 1m05.379s 1m04.987s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m05.764s 1m05.325s 1m05.054s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m05.781s 1m05.435s 1m05.126s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m06.504s 1m05.539s 1m05.270s 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m06.256s 1m05.612s 1m06.008s 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m06.343s 1m05.686s 1m06.101s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m06.465s 1m05.757s 1m06.624s 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m06.149s 1m05.526s No Time Set 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m06.387s 1m05.806s 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m06.037s 1m05.847s 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m06.487s 1m05.878s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m06.557s 1m05.960s 15 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m06.518s No Time Set 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m06.581s 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m06.583s 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m06.725s 19 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m06.754s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m07.197s

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Saturday's sprint race with a fine lap to topple Lando Norris. Verstappen looked comfortable out on track as he saw off Norris' late charge.

Norris had been on the back foot going into SQ3 - but he saved his best lap until the end of the session. Oscar Piastri returned to form with third.

George Russell was 0.3s down in fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz, while Lewis Hamilton made a crucial mistake on his best lap as he secured sixth ahead of Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc failed to set a lap time in SQ3 after stopping in the pit lane due to an issue.