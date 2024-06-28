2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Full sprint qualifying results at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m05.690s
|1m05.186s
|1m04.686s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m05.786s
|1m05.561s
|1m04.779s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m06.081s
|1m05.379s
|1m04.987s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m05.764s
|1m05.325s
|1m05.054s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m05.781s
|1m05.435s
|1m05.126s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m06.504s
|1m05.539s
|1m05.270s
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m06.256s
|1m05.612s
|1m06.008s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m06.343s
|1m05.686s
|1m06.101s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m06.465s
|1m05.757s
|1m06.624s
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m06.149s
|1m05.526s
|No Time Set
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m06.387s
|1m05.806s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m06.037s
|1m05.847s
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m06.487s
|1m05.878s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m06.557s
|1m05.960s
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m06.518s
|No Time Set
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m06.581s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m06.583s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m06.725s
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m06.754s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m07.197s
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Saturday's sprint race with a fine lap to topple Lando Norris. Verstappen looked comfortable out on track as he saw off Norris' late charge.
Norris had been on the back foot going into SQ3 - but he saved his best lap until the end of the session. Oscar Piastri returned to form with third.
George Russell was 0.3s down in fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz, while Lewis Hamilton made a crucial mistake on his best lap as he secured sixth ahead of Sergio Perez.
Charles Leclerc failed to set a lap time in SQ3 after stopping in the pit lane due to an issue.