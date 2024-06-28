2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results

Full sprint qualifying results at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamSQ1SQ2SQ3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m05.690s1m05.186s1m04.686s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m05.786s1m05.561s1m04.779s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m06.081s1m05.379s1m04.987s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m05.764s1m05.325s1m05.054s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m05.781s1m05.435s1m05.126s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m06.504s1m05.539s1m05.270s
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m06.256s1m05.612s1m06.008s
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m06.343s1m05.686s1m06.101s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m06.465s1m05.757s1m06.624s
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m06.149s1m05.526sNo Time Set
11Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m06.387s1m05.806s 
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m06.037s1m05.847s 
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m06.487s1m05.878s 
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m06.557s1m05.960s 
15Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m06.518sNo Time Set 
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m06.581s  
17Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m06.583s  
18Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m06.725s  
19Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m06.754s  
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m07.197s  

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Saturday's sprint race with a fine lap to topple Lando Norris. Verstappen looked comfortable out on track as he saw off Norris' late charge. 

Norris had been on the back foot going into SQ3 - but he saved his best lap until the end of the session. Oscar Piastri returned to form with third.

George Russell was 0.3s down in fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz, while Lewis Hamilton made a crucial mistake on his best lap as he secured sixth ahead of Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc failed to set a lap time in SQ3 after stopping in the pit lane due to an issue.

