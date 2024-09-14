2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE!
Follow F1 qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix here.
- Qualifying is at 1pm UK time.
- How to watch F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice today: Live stream
Russell on top ahead of Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Albon, Colapinto and Hamilton.
He sets a 1m42.514s, 0.013s ahead of Leclerc.
A 1m42.737s for Norris as he slots into second overall, 0.173s down on Leclerc.
Russell moves into third for Mercedes, setting the fastest final sector.
A 1m42.564s for Leclerc, 0.2s ahead of Piastri. Perez is third overall, 0.4s off.
Piastri, Perez, Leclerc, Verstappen, Albon, Alonso, Sainz, Russell, Norris and Hamilton is the top 10.
He lowers the benchmark to a 1m42.749s, 0.6s ahead of Perez.
He sets a 1m43.389s to go fastest again. He's on it this weekend.
A tidy lap from the Ferrari driver as he sets a 1m43.455s, 0.168s ahead of Albon. Sainz slots into third, 0.3s down.
Norris sets a 1m44.266s, a tenth ahead of Albon.
FP3 is back underway with 20 minutes to go.
Red flag - he's crashed down at Turn 1.
An impressive 1m44.371s for Albon but expect times to come down considerably as the session progresses.
Verstappen goes clear now, less than a tenth ahead of Sainz. Perez slots into third.
Piastri sets a 1m45.476s, 0.2s ahead of Hamilton. Stroll completes the top three.
Ocon's car has been cleared and the session is back underway.
Ocon has stopped out on track.
Alonso takes to the track on hards but no times on the board just yet as teams wait for conditions to improve.
"It feels a bit damp the track," Perez tells his race engineer.
The final 60 minutes of practice in Baku is now underway.
- Tight at the top between Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren
- Perez back on form - the faster of the two Red Bulls
- Impressive showing from Bearman, within a tenth of Hulkenberg in the two sessions
Hello and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
FP3 gets underway in around 10 minutes' time.