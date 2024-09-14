Charles Leclerc
2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE!

Follow F1 qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix here.

10:35
FP3 results

The full order in final practice in Azerbaijan 

10:30
Chequered flag

Russell on top ahead of Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Albon, Colapinto and Hamilton.

10:29
Great lap from Russell

He sets a 1m42.514s, 0.013s ahead of Leclerc.

10:26
Norris moves into second

A 1m42.737s for Norris as he slots into second overall, 0.173s down on Leclerc.

10:24
Into the final five minutes

Russell moves into third for Mercedes, setting the fastest final sector. 

10:22
Great lap from Leclerc

A 1m42.564s for Leclerc, 0.2s ahead of Piastri. Perez is third overall, 0.4s off.

10:21
Into the final 10 minutes

Piastri, Perez, Leclerc, Verstappen, Albon, Alonso, Sainz, Russell, Norris and Hamilton is the top 10.

10:16
Great lap from Piastri

He lowers the benchmark to a 1m42.749s, 0.6s ahead of Perez.

10:16
Perez's good form continues

He sets a 1m43.389s to go fastest again. He's on it this weekend. 

10:14
Leclerc goes fastest

A tidy lap from the Ferrari driver as he sets a 1m43.455s, 0.168s ahead of Albon. Sainz slots into third, 0.3s down.

10:12
Norris takes to the top now

Norris sets a 1m44.266s, a tenth ahead of Albon.

10:09
Bearman's car has been cleared

FP3 is back underway with 20 minutes to go. 

10:05
Bearman is OK
10:03
Bearman has crashed

Red flag - he's crashed down at Turn 1. 

10:01
Albon takes to the top now

An impressive 1m44.371s for Albon but expect times to come down considerably as the session progresses.

10:00
Verstappen on top

Verstappen goes clear now, less than a tenth ahead of Sainz. Perez slots into third.

09:58
First times on the board

Piastri sets a 1m45.476s, 0.2s ahead of Hamilton. Stroll completes the top three.

09:55
35 minutes on the clock

Ocon's car has been cleared and the session is back underway.

09:48
09:45
Red flag

Ocon has stopped out on track.

09:37
Not a lot going on

Alonso takes to the track on hards but no times on the board just yet as teams wait for conditions to improve.

09:32
Perez radio

"It feels a bit damp the track," Perez tells his race engineer.

09:30
FP3 is underway

The final 60 minutes of practice in Baku is now underway. 

09:21
The story on Friday
  • Tight at the top between Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren
  • Perez back on form - the faster of the two Red Bulls
  • Impressive showing from Bearman, within a tenth of Hulkenberg in the two sessions
09:19
Welcome

Hello and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

FP3 gets underway in around 10 minutes' time. 

