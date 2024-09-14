2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the results from F1 qualifying for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m42.775s1m42.056s1m41.365s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m43.033s1m42.598s1m41.686s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m43.357s1m42.503s1m41.805s
4Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.213s1m42.263s1m41.813s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m43.139s1m42.329s1m41.874s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.097s1m42.042s1m42.023s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m43.089s1m42.765s1m42.289s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m43.472s1m42.426s1m42.369s
9Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m43.138s1m42.473s1m42.530s
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m42.899s1m42.840s1m42.859s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m43.471s1m42.968s 
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m43.337s1m43.035s 
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.088s1m43.179s 
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m43.101s1m43.191s 
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m43.370s1m43.404s 
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m43.547s  
17Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m43.609s  
18Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m43.618s  
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m44.246s  
20Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m44.504s  

Charles Leclerc proved why he's the master of Baku, storming to pole position for the fourth time in a row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Leclerc proved to be untouchable in qualifying as he defeated Oscar Piastri by 0.3s to take pole position. 

Piastri secured second with a strong lap to beat Carlos Sainz, while Sergio Perez enjoyed his strongest qualifying for a while in fourth.

George Russell was once again the lead Mercedes from Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

