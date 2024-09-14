2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the results from F1 qualifying for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m42.775s
|1m42.056s
|1m41.365s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m43.033s
|1m42.598s
|1m41.686s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m43.357s
|1m42.503s
|1m41.805s
|4
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.213s
|1m42.263s
|1m41.813s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m43.139s
|1m42.329s
|1m41.874s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.097s
|1m42.042s
|1m42.023s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m43.089s
|1m42.765s
|1m42.289s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m43.472s
|1m42.426s
|1m42.369s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m43.138s
|1m42.473s
|1m42.530s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m42.899s
|1m42.840s
|1m42.859s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m43.471s
|1m42.968s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m43.337s
|1m43.035s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.088s
|1m43.179s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m43.101s
|1m43.191s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m43.370s
|1m43.404s
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m43.547s
|17
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m43.609s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m43.618s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m44.246s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m44.504s
Charles Leclerc proved why he's the master of Baku, storming to pole position for the fourth time in a row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Leclerc proved to be untouchable in qualifying as he defeated Oscar Piastri by 0.3s to take pole position.
Piastri secured second with a strong lap to beat Carlos Sainz, while Sergio Perez enjoyed his strongest qualifying for a while in fourth.
George Russell was once again the lead Mercedes from Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.