Here are the results from F1 qualifying for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m42.775s 1m42.056s 1m41.365s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m43.033s 1m42.598s 1m41.686s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m43.357s 1m42.503s 1m41.805s 4 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m43.213s 1m42.263s 1m41.813s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m43.139s 1m42.329s 1m41.874s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m43.097s 1m42.042s 1m42.023s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m43.089s 1m42.765s 1m42.289s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m43.472s 1m42.426s 1m42.369s 9 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m43.138s 1m42.473s 1m42.530s 10 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m42.899s 1m42.840s 1m42.859s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m43.471s 1m42.968s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m43.337s 1m43.035s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.088s 1m43.179s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m43.101s 1m43.191s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m43.370s 1m43.404s 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m43.547s 17 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m43.609s 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m43.618s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m44.246s 20 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m44.504s

Charles Leclerc proved why he's the master of Baku, storming to pole position for the fourth time in a row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Leclerc proved to be untouchable in qualifying as he defeated Oscar Piastri by 0.3s to take pole position.

Piastri secured second with a strong lap to beat Carlos Sainz, while Sergio Perez enjoyed his strongest qualifying for a while in fourth.

George Russell was once again the lead Mercedes from Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.