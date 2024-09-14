Charles Leclerc on Azerbaijan GP pole as Lando Norris suffers howler

Charles Leclerc takes pole position as Lando Norris drops out in Q1, writes Lewis Larkam in Baku.

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc claimed pole position for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while Lando Norris will start down in 17th after a nightmare qualifying.

Ferrari’s Leclerc set a blistering pace to end up 0.321 seconds faster than McLaren’s Oscar Piastri as he secured his fourth consecutive pole around the streets of Baku.

Piastri’s late improvement denied Ferrari a front-row lockout as Carlos Sainz was shuffled down to third, ahead of Sergio Perez, who out qualified Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen for the first time this season.

But the headline from qualifying was Norris’s shock Q1 elimination. A mistake a Turn 16 ruined Norris’s chances of progressing any further in qualifying and left him 17th - dealing a massive blow to his title hopes.

The 24-year-old Briton came into the weekend 62 points behind Verstappen and knowing that McLaren would “bias” their support towards him in a bid to boost his championship chances.

But with Norris starting way down the order in 17th, he goes into Sunday’s race on the back foot and aware he is highly likely to lose crucial ground to title rival Verstappen.

Reigning world champion Verstappen was only sixth fastest himself, sandwiched between the Mercedes of George Russell (fifth) and Lewis Hamilton (seventh).

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was eighth, while Franco Colapinto caught the eye with an outstanding qualifying in just his second F1 race since being promoted from F2 to replace Logan Sargeant.

The 21-year-old Argentinian was ninth-fastest and quicker than Williams teammate Alex Albon, who was bizarrely sent out of the pit box with a cooling fan still attached to his car ahead of his final run of Q3.

Oliver Bearman, on his first full-grand prix weekend, outqualifed Haas teammate Nico Hulkenberg on his way to taking an impressive 11th - the exact same position he qualified for Ferrari on his F1 debut in Saudi Arabia.

RB’s Yuki Tsunoda was 12th ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Hulkenberg, while Lance Stroll failed to join Aston Martin teammate Alonso in Q3, setting a time good enough for only 15th.

Joining Norris at the back of the grid are RB’s Daniel Ricciardo in 16th, the Sauber duo of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou in 18th and 19th and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, who hit the wall. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
10m ago
Why George Russell escaped F1 grid penalty for yellow flag offence in Baku
George Russell
George Russell
BSB
Results
52m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (1)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Race 1
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Race 1
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
Williams' bizarre failure to remove airbox fan from Alex Albon’s car explained
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez prioritising “getting the maximum experience” of Ducati before 2025
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen “not comfortable” with “incredibly unpredictable” Red Bull in Baku
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: How the race will begin after penalties
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
2h ago
“Same Saturday as always” - Lewis Hamilton makes familiar “tyres didn’t work” complaint
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc doesn’t have “magic answer” for Baku F1 pole record
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Yamaha “manage emotions” but notice ray of light with bike development
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
F1
News
3h ago
McLaren open talks with FIA over yellow flag that “shouldn’t have happened”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris