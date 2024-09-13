2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
A recap of what happened in Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Leclerc tops FP2 ahead of Perez, Hamilton, Sainz and Piastri.
Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Bearman and Tsunoda.
Leclerc storms to the top of the order now on the softs - 0.006s between Leclerc and Perez.
A tidy lap from Leclerc, still on the mediums, as he goes up to seventh in the Ferrari.
After complaining of his car being "bent", Leclerc returns to the track on medium tyres.
He improves to 14th, 1.3s down on Perez's top soft time.
He sets a 1m43.490s now to go 0.460s clear of Sainz.
Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Bearman, Tsunoda, Alonso, Albon and Bottas.
A 1m43.950s for Sainz on the softs, extending his advantage to 0.4s.
Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Verstappen, Albon, Norris, Alonso, Tsunoda, Piastri and Hulkenberg.
A 1m44.323s for the Ferrari driver puts him 0.275s ahead of Perez in second.
Verstappen has a close one with the barrier but he gets it stopped in time.
He's running on the hards currently. The seven-time world champion is 0.396s down on Perez at the moment.
Verstappen improves to a 1m45.052s, 0.4s down on Perez's top time. A strong start from the Mexican.
Leclerc reports something is "bent" on his car and comes into the pit lane.
"I think the car is bad somewhere. Left to right there is definitely different stiffness, in terms of stable feedback."
He goes nearly 1.0s clear of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.
A 1m45.563s for Verstappen puts him 0.3s at the top of the order.
Perez is on a great lap now though.
A 1m45.812s for Leclerc, less than a tenth ahead of Sainz. Piastri completes the top three.
The second practice session of the weekend kicks off in Baku.
After his crash in FP1, Ferrari have repaired Leclerc's car and he's ready to go.
Not long now until FP2 kicks off in Azerbaijan. We will be bringing you all the action and news from Baku throughout second practice.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Leclerc and Ricciardo.
A 1m45.546s puts Verstappen top of the order, 0.3s ahead of Hamilton.