2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened in Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

15:02
FP2 results

The full order from second practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

15:00
Chequered flag

Leclerc tops FP2 ahead of Perez, Hamilton, Sainz and Piastri. 

14:49
Order after the quali runs

Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Bearman and Tsunoda.

14:47
Leclerc pips Perez

Leclerc storms to the top of the order now on the softs - 0.006s between Leclerc and Perez.

14:43
Leclerc improves

A tidy lap from Leclerc, still on the mediums, as he goes up to seventh in the Ferrari.

14:39
Leclerc back out there

After complaining of his car being "bent", Leclerc returns to the track on medium tyres.

He improves to 14th, 1.3s down on Perez's top soft time.

14:32
Another great lap from Perez

He sets a 1m43.490s now to go 0.460s clear of Sainz. 

14:29
Order with 30 minutes on the clock

Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Bearman, Tsunoda, Alonso, Albon and Bottas.

14:26
Sainz improves

A 1m43.950s for Sainz on the softs, extending his advantage to 0.4s.

14:23
Update from Mercedes on Russell
14:18
The order with 40 minutes on the clock

Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Verstappen, Albon, Norris, Alonso, Tsunoda, Piastri and Hulkenberg.

14:15
Sainz takes to the top now

A 1m44.323s for the Ferrari driver puts him 0.275s ahead of Perez in second.

Verstappen has a close one with the barrier but he gets it stopped in time.

14:12
Good lap from Hamilton

He's running on the hards currently. The seven-time world champion is 0.396s down on Perez at the moment. 

14:10
Verstappen improves

Verstappen improves to a 1m45.052s, 0.4s down on Perez's top time. A strong start from the Mexican. 

14:09
Leclerc

Leclerc reports something is "bent" on his car and comes into the pit lane. 

14:07
Leclerc not happy with his car

"I think the car is bad somewhere. Left to right there is definitely different stiffness, in terms of stable feedback."

14:07
Mighty lap from Perez

He goes nearly 1.0s clear of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.

14:06
Verstappen goes fastest for Red Bull

A 1m45.563s for Verstappen puts him 0.3s at the top of the order.

Perez is on a great lap now though.

14:05
Leclerc gets straight into it

A 1m45.812s for Leclerc, less than a tenth ahead of Sainz. Piastri completes the top three.

14:00
FP2 is underway

The second practice session of the weekend kicks off in Baku.

After his crash in FP1, Ferrari have repaired Leclerc's car and he's ready to go.

13:58
What happened in FP1?

Read our FP1 report here as Verstappen topped the order...

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
13:45
15 minutes until FP2

Not long now until FP2 kicks off in Azerbaijan. We will be bringing you all the action and news from Baku throughout second practice.

12:05
FP1 results in Baku

The full order from FP1 for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
11:32
Top 10

Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Leclerc and Ricciardo.

11:31
Verstappen goes fastest

A 1m45.546s puts Verstappen top of the order, 0.3s ahead of Hamilton.

