2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened

Max Verstappen under investigation for a VSC offence.
Max Verstappen under investigation for a VSC offence.
Piastri wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Leclerc and Russell.
Top 10: Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Verstappen, Alonso, Albon, Colapinto, Hamilton and Bearman.
Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Verstappen, Alonso, Albon, Colapinto, Hamilton, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Gasly.
The VSC has been put out following that crash between Sainz and Perez.
Sainz and Perez have crashed. What an end to the race!
Leclerc is forced to defend from Perez into Turn 1.
Further behind, Norris has just overtaken Verstappen for sixth.
Three laps to go.
Perez and Sainz are right behind him now, in DRS range, with Piastri now 2.4s ahead.
Piastri has broke DRS to Leclerc - that could be it in terms of the win battle.
Piastri, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Albon, Hulkenberg, Colaptino, Hamilton, Bearman, Gasly, Ricciardo, Ocon, Zhou and Bottas.
Norris is now 5.2s behind Verstappen. According to F1, he will be with him in at least four laps.
It could be crucial in the title race.
He's now 8.1s behind Norris in the fight for sixth.
Piastri, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Albon, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Hamilton, Bearman, Gasly, Ricciardo, Ocon, Stroll, Bottas and Zhou.
Tsunoda is the only DNF currently.
Leclerc remains in DRS range of Piastri at the front of the field. Norris is now 10.6s behind Verstappen in the fight for sixth.
Norris is now 11.2s behind his title rival in the fight for sixth.
A 1m45.662s for Norris - reducing the gap down to Verstappen to 13.2s. Could be crucial in the title race.
Piastri, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Albon, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Bearman, Hamilton, Gasly, Ricciardo, Ocon, Stroll, Bottas, Zhou.
OUT: Tsunoda.
Norris pits for new medium tyres and rejoins in seventh. He will now chase Verstappen down for sixth ahead.
Norris has 15s to make up on Verstappen.
"Box opposite McLaren," Leclerc is told. The top two have stayed though though.
He's consistently quicker than the top three - now 4.4s behind Perez.
"Come on Charles, keep it up!" - Leclerc is still in DRS range.
The top three are all in DRS range of each other with Piastri, Leclerc and Perez the top three.
Sainz is in fourth ahead of Norris. Russell has just overtaken Verstappen into Turn 1.
He manages to keep Leclerc behind for another lap. Perez is also in the fight now.
That releases Norris and Verstappen, with the latter forced to defend from Russell.
Piastri continues his stern defence of Leclerc into Turn 1. He defends it beautifully.
Piastri, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Albon, Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Alonso, Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Bearman, Gasly, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Zhou, Ocon, Bottas, Stroll.
Tsunoda is the only DNF.