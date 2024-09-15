Start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened

A recap of what happened at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

14:06
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen under investigation for a VSC offence.

Stay tuned for the news from the paddock!

13:46
Full race result

Here's the full race results from Azerbaijan 

Oscar Piastri
13:37
Chequered flag

Piastri wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Leclerc and Russell.

Top 10: Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Verstappen, Alonso, Albon, Colapinto, Hamilton and Bearman.

13:35
The order on Lap 50

Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Verstappen, Alonso, Albon, Colapinto, Hamilton, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Gasly.

The VSC has been put out following that crash between Sainz and Perez.

13:34
Big crash

Sainz and Perez have crashed. What an end to the race!

13:32
It's all kicking off

Leclerc is forced to defend from Perez into Turn 1.

Further behind, Norris has just overtaken Verstappen for sixth. 

Three laps to go.

13:30
Leclerc's tyres look to be finished

Perez and Sainz are right behind him now, in DRS range, with Piastri now 2.4s ahead.

13:28
Leclerc has dropped off

Piastri has broke DRS to Leclerc - that could be it in terms of the win battle. 

13:28
The order on Lap 47

Piastri, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Albon, Hulkenberg, Colaptino, Hamilton, Bearman, Gasly, Ricciardo, Ocon, Zhou and Bottas.

13:25
Norris continues to close up on Verstappen

Norris is now 5.2s behind Verstappen. According to F1, he will be with him in at least four laps.

It could be crucial in the title race. 

13:22
Norris sets the fastest lap of the race

He's now 8.1s behind Norris in the fight for sixth. 

13:21
The order on Lap 43

Piastri, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Albon, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Hamilton, Bearman, Gasly, Ricciardo, Ocon, Stroll, Bottas and Zhou.

Tsunoda is the only DNF currently. 

13:19
10 laps to go

Leclerc remains in DRS range of Piastri at the front of the field. Norris is now 10.6s behind Verstappen in the fight for sixth. 

13:18
Norris continues to close in

Norris is now 11.2s behind his title rival in the fight for sixth. 

13:16
Norris is flying

A 1m45.662s for Norris - reducing the gap down to Verstappen to 13.2s. Could be crucial in the title race.

13:14
The order on Lap 39

Piastri, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Albon, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Bearman, Hamilton, Gasly, Ricciardo, Ocon, Stroll, Bottas, Zhou.

OUT: Tsunoda.

13:12
Norris finally comes into the pits

Norris pits for new medium tyres and rejoins in seventh. He will now chase Verstappen down for sixth ahead.

Norris has 15s to make up on Verstappen.

13:10
15 laps to go

"Box opposite McLaren," Leclerc is told. The top two have stayed though though.

13:09
Sainz closing in on the top three

He's consistently quicker than the top three - now 4.4s behind Perez.

13:08
Leclerc is told

"Come on Charles, keep it up!" - Leclerc is still in DRS range. 

13:05
17 laps to go

The top three are all in DRS range of each other with Piastri, Leclerc and Perez the top three.

Sainz is in fourth ahead of Norris. Russell has just overtaken Verstappen into Turn 1.

13:03
Piastri goes on the defensive again

He manages to keep Leclerc behind for another lap. Perez is also in the fight now. 

13:01
Albon finally pits

That releases Norris and Verstappen, with the latter forced to defend from Russell.

12:59
Leclerc attacks Piastri again

Piastri continues his stern defence of Leclerc into Turn 1. He defends it beautifully. 

12:58
The order on Lap 30

Piastri, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Albon, Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Alonso, Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Bearman, Gasly, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Zhou, Ocon, Bottas, Stroll.

Tsunoda is the only DNF.

