2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 51 Laps 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 10.910s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 31.328s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 36.143s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 77.098s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 85.468s 7 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 87.396s 8 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 89.541s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 92.401s 10 Oliver Bearman DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 93.127s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 93.465s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 117.189s 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 146.907s 14 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 148.841s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1 Lap 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1 Lap Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari DNF Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team DNF

Oscar Piastri clinched his second career F1 victory with a mighty drive to overtake Charles Leclerc at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Once he took the lead, Piastri resisted Leclerc's threat to take the victory.

Leclerc ran out of tyres at the end of the race, forcing him to go on the defensive.

Leclerc's defence ultimately led to Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz's tight battle - which ended in the barriers.

Their crash promoted George Russell to third, while Lando Norris recovered to finish fourth, overtaking Max Verstappen in the process.