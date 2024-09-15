2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Results

Results from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team51 Laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari10.910s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team31.328s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team36.143s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing77.098s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team85.468s
7Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing87.396s
8Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing89.541s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team92.401s
10Oliver BearmanDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team93.127s
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team93.465s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team117.189s
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team146.907s
14Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber148.841s
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1 Lap
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1 Lap
 Carlos SainzESPScuderia FerrariDNF
 Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull RacingDNF
 Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamDNF
 Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 TeamDNF

Oscar Piastri clinched his second career F1 victory with a mighty drive to overtake Charles Leclerc at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Once he took the lead, Piastri resisted Leclerc's threat to take the victory.

Leclerc ran out of tyres at the end of the race, forcing him to go on the defensive.

Leclerc's defence ultimately led to Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz's tight battle - which ended in the barriers.

Their crash promoted George Russell to third, while Lando Norris recovered to finish fourth, overtaking Max Verstappen in the process.

