2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Results
Results from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|51 Laps
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|10.910s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|31.328s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|36.143s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|77.098s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|85.468s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|87.396s
|8
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|89.541s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|92.401s
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|93.127s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|93.465s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|117.189s
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|146.907s
|14
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|148.841s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1 Lap
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1 Lap
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|DNF
Oscar Piastri clinched his second career F1 victory with a mighty drive to overtake Charles Leclerc at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Once he took the lead, Piastri resisted Leclerc's threat to take the victory.
Leclerc ran out of tyres at the end of the race, forcing him to go on the defensive.
Leclerc's defence ultimately led to Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz's tight battle - which ended in the barriers.
Their crash promoted George Russell to third, while Lando Norris recovered to finish fourth, overtaking Max Verstappen in the process.