Sergio Perez’s fuming radio rant directed at Carlos Sainz after late crash

Sergio Perez aimed a furious rant at Carlos Sainz after their late crash in the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Perez and Ferrari's Sainz came together on the penultimate lap in Baku, smashing into the barrier and ending their race prematurely.

"What the f*** is he doing, man? What the f***? Is he crazy, or what? F****** idiot," raged Perez on his team radio.

Sainz said via his radio: "What happened there? What happened?"

Sainz's engineer asked him: "Are you okay?"

He replied: "Yes, but I don’t get it…"

Perez had fought for position with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc initially.

As Leclerc held him off, Sainz then also overtook Perez.

Perez dived down the inside of Turn 2 but contact was made with Sainz.

Both cars were tangled together and their race ended in the wall.

They were battling for a podium finish which, after their crash, was gifted to Mercedes' George Russell.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan GP ahead of Leclerc.

Perez was set for a rare finish ahead of esteemed teammate Max Verstappen.

Verstappen finished a drab P5 in Baku after he was overtaken by Lando Norris.

But, Perez's DNF robbed him of a great result which would have boosted confidence in the under-pressure Red Bull driver.

Stewards later deemed it a racing incident.