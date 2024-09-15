Sergio Perez’s fuming radio rant directed at Carlos Sainz after late crash

Team radio messages reveal fury after Azerbaijan GP crash

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez aimed a furious rant at Carlos Sainz after their late crash in the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Perez and Ferrari's Sainz came together on the penultimate lap in Baku, smashing into the barrier and ending their race prematurely.

"What the f*** is he doing, man? What the f***? Is he crazy, or what? F****** idiot," raged Perez on his team radio.

Sainz said via his radio: "What happened there? What happened?"

Sainz's engineer asked him: "Are you okay?"

He replied: "Yes, but I don’t get it…"

Perez had fought for position with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc initially.

As Leclerc held him off, Sainz then also overtook Perez.

Perez dived down the inside of Turn 2 but contact was made with Sainz.

Both cars were tangled together and their race ended in the wall.

They were battling for a podium finish which, after their crash, was gifted to Mercedes' George Russell.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan GP ahead of Leclerc.

Perez was set for a rare finish ahead of esteemed teammate Max Verstappen.

Verstappen finished a drab P5 in Baku after he was overtaken by Lando Norris.

But, Perez's DNF robbed him of a great result which would have boosted confidence in the under-pressure Red Bull driver.

Stewards later deemed it a racing incident.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
4m ago
Why Mercedes expected Lewis Hamilton’s “race of misery” in Baku
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
52m ago
Christian Horner: Oscar Piastri causing McLaren ‘headaches’ amid team orders ‘confusion’
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
F1
News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri ignored race engineer to make race-winning overtake
Oscar Piastri, race engineer Tom Stallard and Charles Leclerc
Oscar Piastri, race engineer Tom Stallard and Charles Leclerc
BSB
News
10h ago
British Superbikes, Oulton Park: Ryde bounces back - “I’ll take a first all day long”
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 3
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 3
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
10h ago
British Superbikes, Oulton Park: Bridewell takes WSBK inspiration to regain title lead
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography

More News

BSB
News
10h ago
British Superbikes, Oulton Park: Storm Stacey back on podium -”I’ll probably follow Kyle!”
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
Results
13h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (3)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park,
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park,
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
Feature
13h ago
Azerbaijan GP driver ratings: The worst weekend for Max Verstappen in six years?
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
BSB
News
14h ago
Glenn Irwin lashes out at “arm chair k**bs ” as Haslam confirms lock-up
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024,
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024,
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
15h ago
Four drivers including Max Verstappen learn fate after probe into VSC overtake
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen