Sky Sports F1 presenter forced off Azerbaijan GP coverage after being hospitalised

Rachel Brookes did not appear on Sky Sports’ coverage of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after falling ill.

The TV presenter has undergone successful appendix surgery in Baku.

She explained on social media: “So I landed here Tuesday night and felt poorly. Thought it was just nasty food poisoning but yesterday found out I had appendicitis and needed surgery.

“I’ve had the appendectomy and all good.

“Just want to say a massive thanks to all my colleagues at Sky Sports F1 for stepping up, stepping in to cover and sending me so many messages.

“We really do have the best team.

“Also thanks to Sky as a company for pulling out all the stops to get me the best care and flying out my sister for support.

“So basically that’s why I wasn’t on the coverage this weekend.

“See you in Texas."

David Croft is also missing from Sky's coverage but it was pre-planned. He is on his honeymoon, so Harry Benjamin is commentating instead.