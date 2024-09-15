F2 race red-flagged after shock crash as a car flips upside-down

Huge incident in Formula 2 race but drivers were unhurt

F2
F2

A scary crash at the start of the Formula 2 race in Azerbaijan on Sunday fortunately did not result in any injuries.

Invicta Racing's Kush Maini, Campos Racing’s Pepe Marti and MP Motorsport’s Oliver Goethe were involved in the shocking smash.

Maini appeared to stall his car on the starting grid. With cars flying past, he remained stationery.

Other cars clattered into the back of Maini's. Marti's car was dramatically flipped upside-down.

Isack Hadjar, who avoided the incident, said via team radio: "Oh my god, that was really bad."

Debris and wrecked cars were thrown across the track in Baku.

But fortunately every driver walked away.

A social media post from F2 later read: "It's a testament to the safety procedures put in place that everyone involved is ok."

A red flag caused a 30-minute delay to the F2 race.

