Lewis Hamilton to start Azerbaijan GP from pitlane after engine change

Lewis Hamilton will start the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pitlane after changing the engine in his Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion qualified seventh on the grid in Baku but will now start from the pitlane after exceeding his power unit allocation for the season.

A Mercedes spokesperson confirmed to Crash.net that Hamilton has had a brand new unit - including a fifth internal combustion unit - fitted into his W15.

It comes as a response to the engine Hamilton lost from his pool when he retired from the Australian Grand Prix earlier this year.

The decision to introduce a fresh power engine into Hamilton’s car provides a slight boost to Lando Norris, who will move up to 15th on the grid after suffering a shock elimination in Q1 on Saturday.

Speaking after suffering his latest qualifying defeat to Mercedes teammate George Russell, Hamilton told Sky: “Same thing that happens every Saturday.

“Yesterday the car was amazing, felt great. Honestly, I think it could have been at least second row today. Came today, the tyres didn’t work all day.”

Esteban Ocon will also start from the pitlane after Alpine elected to fit a new power unit in his car.