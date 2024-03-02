Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 at the start of the race. Formula 1
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Charles Leclerc (MON)…

2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - As it happened

A recap of what happened at the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - the first race of the season.

02 Mar 2024
17:03
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for all the latest paddock reaction and news from Bahrain.

See you next week for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

16:40
Results

The full finishing order for the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix can be found here

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.-
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
16:35
Chequered flag

Max Verstappen wins the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz!

Top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Alonso and Stroll.

16:34
Two laps to go

The top 10 looks set in stone but the two RBs are right behind Magnussen for 12th.

16:31
Three laps to go

Some handbags at RB as Tsunoda is ordered to let Ricciardo through.

16:28
Five laps to go

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Alonso and Stroll is the top 10.

16:24
Lap 50/57

Verstappen's lead over Perez is up to 19.1, while Sainz is running 3.9s behind his teammate.

16:20
10 laps to go

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Stroll and Alonso.

16:18
Leclerc into fourth!

Russell makes a mistake into Turn 10 as he locks up and runs wide. Leclerc is through.

16:16
Leclerc

Leclerc continues to hound Russell for fourth but can't get close enough to make the move.

16:12
Lap 43/57

Leclerc is now in DRS range of Russell for fourth now. 

16:08
The order on Lap 40

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Alonso and Stroll.

16:03
Perez into the pit lane

Perez comes into the pit lane now for a set of softs. He rejoins in second ahead of Sainz.

16:02
Order on Lap 37

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri and Albon.

16:00
Pit stops

After a bit of a dull period, there's been a raft of pit stops.

During that, Piastri has got ahead of Hamilton, while Norris is right behind leclerc.

15:51
At the halfway point

The order is: Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Leclerc, Norrs, Piastri, Hamilton, Alonso and Tsunoda.

15:48
Lap 1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 at the start of the race. Formula 1
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Charles Leclerc (MON)…
15:44
Problem for Hamilton?

"My seat is broken," he reports over team radio.

15:43
Verstappen

Verstappen's lead over Perez is now up to 10.2s, while Sainz is running 2.2s behind in third-place.

15:38
Issues for Leclerc

"My car is fully going to the right when I'm braking. Like this I cannot fight. It's dangerous."

15:34
Order on Lap 19

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton, Alonso and Zhou.

15:32
Sainz into third now

He dispatches Russell with relative ease now with the use of DRS into Turn 4.

15:31
What a move from Sainz

He lunges on Leclerc into Turn 1 and gets the move done. He's up to fourth now. 

15:28
Leclerc radio

"I cannot get out of front locking everywhere!" - Leclerc reports a problem which is not surprising given he's ran wide at least four times already.

15:27
Perez gets past Russell

A great bit of racing from Perez as he does the switchback on Russell into Turn 4 to move up to second (ones the cars ahead make their pit stops).