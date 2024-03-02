The top 10 looks set in stone but the two RBs are right behind Magnussen for 12th.
2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - As it happened
A recap of what happened at the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - the first race of the season.
- The 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix got underway at 3pm UK time
Max Verstappen wins the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz!
Top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Alonso and Stroll.
Some handbags at RB as Tsunoda is ordered to let Ricciardo through.
Verstappen's lead over Perez is up to 19.1, while Sainz is running 3.9s behind his teammate.
Russell makes a mistake into Turn 10 as he locks up and runs wide. Leclerc is through.
Leclerc continues to hound Russell for fourth but can't get close enough to make the move.
Leclerc is now in DRS range of Russell for fourth now.
Perez comes into the pit lane now for a set of softs. He rejoins in second ahead of Sainz.
After a bit of a dull period, there's been a raft of pit stops.
During that, Piastri has got ahead of Hamilton, while Norris is right behind leclerc.
"My seat is broken," he reports over team radio.
Verstappen's lead over Perez is now up to 10.2s, while Sainz is running 2.2s behind in third-place.
"My car is fully going to the right when I'm braking. Like this I cannot fight. It's dangerous."
He dispatches Russell with relative ease now with the use of DRS into Turn 4.
He lunges on Leclerc into Turn 1 and gets the move done. He's up to fourth now.
"I cannot get out of front locking everywhere!" - Leclerc reports a problem which is not surprising given he's ran wide at least four times already.
A great bit of racing from Perez as he does the switchback on Russell into Turn 4 to move up to second (ones the cars ahead make their pit stops).