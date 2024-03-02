2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 1

Results from the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing57 Laps
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+22.457s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+25.110s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+39.669s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+46.788s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+48.458s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+50.324s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+56.082s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+74.887s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+92.900s
11Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 Lap
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 Lap
15Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+1 Lap
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+2 Laps

Max Verstappen dominated the first race of the season at the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, beating Sergio Perez by over 20 seconds.

It was ultimately a one-sided affair with Verstappen picking up from where he left off last year.

He remained untroubled at the front, but teammate Perez had to get past the Ferraris and George Russell to finish second.

Carlos Sainz finished on the podium after an impressive drive. While Charles Leclerc appeared to struggle with a brake issue in the first half of the race, Sainz made the most of it to secure third.

F1 will be back in seven days for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - which will also be on Saturday. 

