2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 1

2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 57 Laps 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +22.457s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +25.110s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +39.669s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +46.788s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +48.458s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +50.324s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +56.082s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +74.887s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +92.900s 11 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 Lap 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 Lap 15 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +1 Lap 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing +2 Laps

Max Verstappen dominated the first race of the season at the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, beating Sergio Perez by over 20 seconds.

It was ultimately a one-sided affair with Verstappen picking up from where he left off last year.

He remained untroubled at the front, but teammate Perez had to get past the Ferraris and George Russell to finish second.

Carlos Sainz finished on the podium after an impressive drive. While Charles Leclerc appeared to struggle with a brake issue in the first half of the race, Sainz made the most of it to secure third.

F1 will be back in seven days for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - which will also be on Saturday.