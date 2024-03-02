2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 1
Results from the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|57 Laps
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+22.457s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+25.110s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+39.669s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+46.788s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+48.458s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+50.324s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+56.082s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+74.887s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+92.900s
|11
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+1 Lap
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+2 Laps
Max Verstappen dominated the first race of the season at the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, beating Sergio Perez by over 20 seconds.
It was ultimately a one-sided affair with Verstappen picking up from where he left off last year.
He remained untroubled at the front, but teammate Perez had to get past the Ferraris and George Russell to finish second.
Carlos Sainz finished on the podium after an impressive drive. While Charles Leclerc appeared to struggle with a brake issue in the first half of the race, Sainz made the most of it to secure third.
F1 will be back in seven days for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - which will also be on Saturday.