Helmut Marko expects Mercedes to contact Max Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull are braced for Max Verstappen to receive a call from Mercedes about their 2025 vacancy

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…

Mercedes might have already made contact with Max Verstappen in their search for a Lewis Hamilton replacement, says Helmut Marko.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in 2025 means Mercedes are already busily considering how to replace the seven-time F1 champion.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris are newly-contracted to their current teams while Verstappen is tied down long-term at Red Bull.

But Red Bull’s Marko was asked if Mercedes might try to contact Verstappen.

“I would be surprised if they hadn't,” he replied to Krone Zeitung.

“But Max is a very loyal driver.”

Hamilton will spend one final year at Mercedes, the team which has helped him achieve six of his seven championships.

Marko was asked what he expects from Hamilton this year, after a win-less two seasons.

“Lewis is an exceptional driver,” he replied.

“If they give him a car that is capable of winning [races] or even a World Championship, they will have to involve him until the end – and so just jump over their shadow.”

Toto Wolff has insisted that Mercedes have no concerns over Hamilton’s “integrity” in his final year before moving to a direct rival.

Red Bull, meanwhile, remain F1’s team to beat after just one grand prix in 2024.

Verstappen cruised to victory in Saturday's Bahrain Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez second.

Last year they won all-but-one grands prix - can they do it again?

“There are also route-specific parameters,” Marko insisted.

“If you don't get pole in Monaco or Singapore, it will be difficult to win.

“That's not our goal, of course we want to get close to this dream result, but the competition has gotten closer.

“Our goal is the championship.”

The RB20 shocked much of the F1 paddock when, despite the dominance of last year’s car, it was revealed with a brave new concept.

“With all our know-how, we were able to develop a concept that was more revolutionary than evolutionary,” Marko said.

“So we could go to extremes without risking it being a flop.

“In addition, the word conservative simply does not exist in the minds of our technicians around Pierre Wache and Adrian Newey - that is also part of Red Bull's DNA.

“Yes, we surprised everyone with this car, one look at the narrow side pods is enough.

“You can also see that the entire field, let's call it, was based on our car. So our package fits.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
Helmut Marko expects Mercedes to contact Max Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Pol Espargaro’s future? “I confess I am relieved not to race, but I feel fast…”
Pol Espargaro, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
Pol Espargaro, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
F1
Feature
5 hours ago
Bahrain GP driver ratings: One midfield star stakes claim for 2025 F1 seat
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.-
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain…
F1
News
6 hours ago
Carlos Sainz suggests he suffered similar brake issue to Charles Leclerc in Bahrain
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates his third position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates his third position on the podium…
F1
News
6 hours ago
Jos tells friends Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull amid Toto Wolff meeting
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with his father Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with his father Jos…

Latest News

F1
News
7 hours ago
Helmut Marko hails Sergio Perez for “impeccable” Bahrain GP drive
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing celebrates his second on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing celebrates his second on the podium…
Le Mans
News
7 hours ago
Podium eludes Valentino Rossi on World Endurance Championship debut
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
News
8 hours ago
Intriguing theory shared which is great news for Marc Marquez’s title hopes
Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
News
9 hours ago
Yuki Tsunoda criticises RB after “hard to understand” Daniel Ricciardo team order
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. -
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…