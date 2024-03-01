Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying
2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in qualifying for the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Here's what happened in the first F1 qualifying session of the year in Bahrain.

01 Mar 2024
17:15
That's a wrap

17:12
Qualifying results

Full timings from qualifying for the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
17:07
Verstappen on pole!

Top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Sainz, Perez, Alonso, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton and Hulkenberg.

17:00
McLarens

Sixth and seventh for the McLarens as Verstappen goes quickest of everyone in the first sector. 

16:57
Third for Alonso

Great lap from Alonso to go third in the Aston Martin with a 1m29.542s.

16:54
Order after the first Q3 runs

1. Verstappen - 1m29.421s

2. Leclerc - 1m29.480s

3. Russell - 1m29.603s

4. Sainz - 1m29.603s

5. Norris - 1m29.679s

6. Perez - 1m30.030s

7. Hamilton - 1m30.445s

8. Hulkenberg - 1m30.502s

9. Piastri - 1m30.651s

10. Alonso - No time yet

16:50
Tyres

New tyres for Verstappen, Sainz and Russell; used softs for everyone else.

16:48
Q3 is underway

The battle for pole position is on... 

16:41
Out in Q2

Tsunoda, Stroll, Albon, Ricciardo and Magnussen.

16:41
Leclerc goes quickest

A mighty lap from Leclerc as he sets a 1m29.165s to go 0.2s clear of Verstappen.

Still waiting to see what the two Mercs can do.

16:40
It's all changing

Hamilton and Russell are both in the drop-zone currently - they need to find improvements. 

16:39
Hulkenberg into second

What a lap from the Haas driver - he slots into second overall in the Haas.

16:35
Order after the first runs in Q2

Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Russell and Stroll.

Out in Q2 currently: Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Albon and Magnussen.

16:32
Verstappen destroys Norris' benchmark

A 1m29.374s for the reigning world champion - 0.6s ahead of Red Bull teammate Perez.

16:31
Norris storms to the top

A 1m29.941s for Norris as he takes to the top of the timesheets, 0.7s ahead of Piastri.

Stroll slots into third ahead of Hulkenberg.

16:29
Q2 underway

All 15 cars are out on track.

16:19
Out in Q1

Bottas, Zhou, Sargeant, Ocon and Gasly.

16:19
Hamilton is safe

He moves up to only 10th overall in the Mercedes.

Still waiting to see what the two Alpines can do.

16:18
The times are tumbling

A raft of improvements with Ricciardo, Magnussen, Bottas and Zhou all moving up the order.

Hamilton is now in the drop-zone.

16:15
In the Q1 elimination zone

Zhou, Bottas, Magnussen, Ocon and Gasly are currently set to get knocked out in Q1. 

16:12
Sainz pips Verstappen

A strong early lap from Sainz to set a 1m29.909s, a tenth clear of Verstappen. Norris, Alonso and Perez complete the top five.

Leclerc, Russell, Hulkenberg, Albon and Piastri is the top 10 in Bahrain.

16:10
Hulkenberg sets the early pace

A 1m30.623s for the Haas driver - less than a tenth ahead of Albon and Piastri.

16:07
A busy track now

The other 16 drivers who have yet to set a lap are now out on track. They are all running the red-marked softs.

16:04
First times on the board

1) Sainz - 1m32.208s (M)

2) Leclerc - 1m32.260s (M)

3) Ocon - 1m31.990s (M)

4) Gasly - 1m32.434s (M)

16:03
Tyres

Ferrari and Alpine have opted for the medium tyres here. A strange choice given they won't be able to make it through to Q2 (most likely) on them.