2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in qualifying for the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.
- Qualifying begins at 4pm UK
Here's what happened in the first F1 qualifying session of the year in Bahrain.
Top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Sainz, Perez, Alonso, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton and Hulkenberg.
Sixth and seventh for the McLarens as Verstappen goes quickest of everyone in the first sector.
Great lap from Alonso to go third in the Aston Martin with a 1m29.542s.
1. Verstappen - 1m29.421s
2. Leclerc - 1m29.480s
3. Russell - 1m29.603s
4. Sainz - 1m29.603s
5. Norris - 1m29.679s
6. Perez - 1m30.030s
7. Hamilton - 1m30.445s
8. Hulkenberg - 1m30.502s
9. Piastri - 1m30.651s
10. Alonso - No time yet
New tyres for Verstappen, Sainz and Russell; used softs for everyone else.
The battle for pole position is on...
Tsunoda, Stroll, Albon, Ricciardo and Magnussen.
A mighty lap from Leclerc as he sets a 1m29.165s to go 0.2s clear of Verstappen.
Still waiting to see what the two Mercs can do.
Hamilton and Russell are both in the drop-zone currently - they need to find improvements.
What a lap from the Haas driver - he slots into second overall in the Haas.
Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Russell and Stroll.
Out in Q2 currently: Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Albon and Magnussen.
A 1m29.374s for the reigning world champion - 0.6s ahead of Red Bull teammate Perez.
A 1m29.941s for Norris as he takes to the top of the timesheets, 0.7s ahead of Piastri.
Stroll slots into third ahead of Hulkenberg.
All 15 cars are out on track.
Bottas, Zhou, Sargeant, Ocon and Gasly.
He moves up to only 10th overall in the Mercedes.
Still waiting to see what the two Alpines can do.
A raft of improvements with Ricciardo, Magnussen, Bottas and Zhou all moving up the order.
Hamilton is now in the drop-zone.
Zhou, Bottas, Magnussen, Ocon and Gasly are currently set to get knocked out in Q1.
A strong early lap from Sainz to set a 1m29.909s, a tenth clear of Verstappen. Norris, Alonso and Perez complete the top five.
Leclerc, Russell, Hulkenberg, Albon and Piastri is the top 10 in Bahrain.
A 1m30.623s for the Haas driver - less than a tenth ahead of Albon and Piastri.
The other 16 drivers who have yet to set a lap are now out on track. They are all running the red-marked softs.
1) Sainz - 1m32.208s (M)
2) Leclerc - 1m32.260s (M)
3) Ocon - 1m31.990s (M)
4) Gasly - 1m32.434s (M)
Ferrari and Alpine have opted for the medium tyres here. A strange choice given they won't be able to make it through to Q2 (most likely) on them.