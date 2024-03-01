2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.031s 1m29.374s 1m29.179s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.243s 1m29.165s 1m29.407s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.350s 1m29.932s 1m29.485s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m29.909s 1m29.573s 1m29.507s 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.221s 1m29.922s 1m29.537s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.179s 1m29.801s 1m29.542s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m30.143s 1m29.941s 1m29.614s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m30.531s 1m30.122s 1m29.683s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.451s 1m29.718s 1m29.710s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.566s 1m29.851s 1m30.502s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m30.481s 1m30.129s 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.965s 1m30.200s 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m30.397s 1m30.221s 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m30.562s 1m30.278s 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.646s 1m30.529s 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.756s 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.757s 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m30.770s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m30.793s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m30.948s

Max Verstappen stormed to pole position at the first race of the season in Bahrain, seeing off Charles Leclerc's challenge.

Leclerc's time in Q2 was actually the quickest time of the day - but he wasn't able to replicate it in Q3.

George Russell extracted the most from the Mercedes W15 to secure third on the grid ahead of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso did one run in Q3 to secure sixth ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton was only ninth ahead of the ever-impressive Nico Hulkenberg.