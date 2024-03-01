2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix,
2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.031s1m29.374s1m29.179s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m30.243s1m29.165s1m29.407s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.350s1m29.932s1m29.485s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m29.909s1m29.573s1m29.507s
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.221s1m29.922s1m29.537s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.179s1m29.801s1m29.542s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.143s1m29.941s1m29.614s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.531s1m30.122s1m29.683s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.451s1m29.718s1m29.710s
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.566s1m29.851s1m30.502s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m30.481s1m30.129s 
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.965s1m30.200s 
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m30.397s1m30.221s 
14Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m30.562s1m30.278s 
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.646s1m30.529s 
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.756s  
17Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.757s  
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m30.770s  
19Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.793s  
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.948s  

Max Verstappen stormed to pole position at the first race of the season in Bahrain, seeing off Charles Leclerc's challenge.

Leclerc's time in Q2 was actually the quickest time of the day - but he wasn't able to replicate it in Q3.

George Russell extracted the most from the Mercedes W15 to secure third on the grid ahead of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso did one run in Q3 to secure sixth ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton was only ninth ahead of the ever-impressive Nico Hulkenberg.

