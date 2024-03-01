2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.031s
|1m29.374s
|1m29.179s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.243s
|1m29.165s
|1m29.407s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.350s
|1m29.932s
|1m29.485s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m29.909s
|1m29.573s
|1m29.507s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.221s
|1m29.922s
|1m29.537s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.179s
|1m29.801s
|1m29.542s
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.143s
|1m29.941s
|1m29.614s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.531s
|1m30.122s
|1m29.683s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.451s
|1m29.718s
|1m29.710s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.566s
|1m29.851s
|1m30.502s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m30.481s
|1m30.129s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.965s
|1m30.200s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m30.397s
|1m30.221s
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m30.562s
|1m30.278s
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.646s
|1m30.529s
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.756s
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.757s
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m30.770s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m30.793s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m30.948s
Max Verstappen stormed to pole position at the first race of the season in Bahrain, seeing off Charles Leclerc's challenge.
Leclerc's time in Q2 was actually the quickest time of the day - but he wasn't able to replicate it in Q3.
George Russell extracted the most from the Mercedes W15 to secure third on the grid ahead of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.
Fernando Alonso did one run in Q3 to secure sixth ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Lewis Hamilton was only ninth ahead of the ever-impressive Nico Hulkenberg.