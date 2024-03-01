Christian Horner's wife Geri Horner arrives at F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Christian Horner joined in Bahrain by his wife Geri Horner amid fallout of alleged evidence leaking

Geri Horner (GBR) Singer at the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race
Geri Horner (GBR) Singer at the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Geri Horner, the wife of Christian Horner, has arrived at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

She arrived on Thursday night amid the fallout of the alleged evidence regarding the investigation into her husband which had concluded 24 hours earlier, The Telegraph reported.

Her flight took off before the leaked alleged claims on Thursday became public, The Sun report.

Geri flew from the UK to Bahrain on a private jet belonging to property billionaire Tony Gallagher, The Times add.

She is now expected to attend the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday although she hasn't yet been spotted in the paddock.

Geri intends to "stand by her husband", The Times write.

Christian and Geri have been married since 2015 and have one child together.

The former Spice Girl is a regular at F1 and has frequently joined in Red Bull's celebrations.

On Friday in Bahrain, the Red Bull team principal held a meeting with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

On Wednesday, the investigation into allegations against Horner concluded by dismissing the grievance against him.

But on Thursday, hundreds of people within the F1 paddock received an email from an anonymous source leaking alleged evidence from the case.

Horner said after the alleged leak: "I won't comment on anonymous speculation but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations," the statement said.

"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded dismissing the complaint made.

"I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3 mins ago
Questions raised about Mercedes set-up - do they have the race pace in Bahrain?
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
3 mins ago
Casey Stoner's damming Honda verdict: ‘Everyone thinks it’s a piece of crap’
Marc Marquez crashed Honda, Japanese MotoGP, 29 September
Marc Marquez crashed Honda, Japanese MotoGP, 29 September
MotoGP
News
3 mins ago
Pedro Acosta plan to be KTM fastest rider revealed by behind-the-scenes footage
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
11 hours ago
Max Verstappen asked if he still has faith in Christian Horner as Red Bull F1 boss
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme…
F1
News
11 hours ago
Charles Leclerc rues Ferrari’s “biggest mistake” as Bahrain pole slips away
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying Day.-
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain…

Latest News

F1
News
11 hours ago
Toto Wolff “hoped for more” from Mercedes in Bahrain GP F1 qualifying
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
11 hours ago
‘Nico Hulkenberg was rejected by top teams because he’s just so big’
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain,…
F1
News
12 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals why he ‘veered off’ from George Russell’s F1 set-up for qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
12 hours ago
Unusual Lewis Hamilton trend continues after latest defeat to George Russell
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with team mate Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with team mate Lewis…