Christian Horner's wife Geri Horner arrives at F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Geri Horner, the wife of Christian Horner, has arrived at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

She arrived on Thursday night amid the fallout of the alleged evidence regarding the investigation into her husband which had concluded 24 hours earlier, The Telegraph reported.

Her flight took off before the leaked alleged claims on Thursday became public, The Sun report.

Geri flew from the UK to Bahrain on a private jet belonging to property billionaire Tony Gallagher, The Times add.

She is now expected to attend the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday although she hasn't yet been spotted in the paddock.

Geri intends to "stand by her husband", The Times write.

Christian and Geri have been married since 2015 and have one child together.

The former Spice Girl is a regular at F1 and has frequently joined in Red Bull's celebrations.

On Friday in Bahrain, the Red Bull team principal held a meeting with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

On Wednesday, the investigation into allegations against Horner concluded by dismissing the grievance against him.

But on Thursday, hundreds of people within the F1 paddock received an email from an anonymous source leaking alleged evidence from the case.

Horner said after the alleged leak: "I won't comment on anonymous speculation but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations," the statement said.

"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded dismissing the complaint made.

"I remain fully focused on the start of the season."