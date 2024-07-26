Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened

Recap Friday F1 practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

26 Jul 2024
17:05
That's a wrap

17:03
FP2 results

The full results and timings from a busy Friday at Spa-Francorchamps

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
17:00
Chequered flag

Norris on top ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Perez and Hamilton.

16:59
Close between McLaren and Red Bull

Piastri and Verstappen are setting similar times, within a tenth of each other. 

McLaren are looking very good ahead of the rest of the weekend. 

16:54
Hard to get a read of the race runs

On the last lap, Norris set a 1m47.971s, while Leclerc was in the 1m50s. Similar for Russell and Sainz as well. 

16:50
Into the final 10 minutes

With conditions remaining dry, teams are completing their race simulations. 

16:35
Order after the qualifying simulations

Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Perez and Hamilton.

16:33
Norris makes it a McLaren 1-2

A 1m42.260s for Norris, 0.2s ahead of Piastri at the top of the order.

16:30
30 minutes on the clock

Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Magnussen, Perez, Stroll, Norris, Hamilton and Ricciardo.

16:26
Verstappen's can't beat Piastri

0.002s between Piastri and Verstappen at the top of the order. 

16:24
Great time from Piastri

He lowers the benchmark now to a 1m42.475s, 0.6s ahead of Sainz. Some gap.

16:23
Sainz goes clear

On a new set of softs, Sainz takes top spot now with a 1m43.098s, 0.3s ahead of Verstappen.

16:20
Top 10 after 20 minutes

Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Perez, Leclerc, Albon and Stroll.

16:19
Good lap from Hamilton

He moves up into fourth in the Mercedes, effectively matching Russell's 1m43.738s from earlier.

16:18
Ferraris
16:12
Verstappen lowers the benchmark

It's now a 1m43.339s at the top of the timesheets, 0.2s ahead of Norris.

16:10
Leclerc also on the softs

He only manages the fourth-fastest time though in the Ferrari, 0.5s down on Verstappen.

16:09
Current order after 10 minutes

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton, Perez, Russell, Stroll, Albon, Ricciardo and Sainz. 

16:06
Norris goes second

He's on the softs though - a tenth shy of Verstappen. 

16:05
Verstappen sets the early pace

A strong early lap from Verstappen as he sets a 1m43.456s, 1.1s ahead of Gasly. 

16:01
FP2 is underway

The second practice session of the weekend is now underway at Spa.

After failing to set a time in FP1 due to a water leak, Ocon is straight out in the Alpine.

15:57
A few minutes until the start of FP2
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
15:43
The story so far
  • Verstappen dominant in FP1, 0.5s clear of the rest of the field
  • Albon the surprise package, third in the Williams
  • More to come from Mercedes and Ferrari
15:41
We're building up to FP2

Just under 20 minutes until second practice at Spa kicks off.

13:34
FP1 results

The full order and timings from the first practice session at Spa

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
