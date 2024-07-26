Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to Friday practice at Spa!
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
Recap Friday F1 practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Norris on top ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Perez and Hamilton.
Piastri and Verstappen are setting similar times, within a tenth of each other.
McLaren are looking very good ahead of the rest of the weekend.
On the last lap, Norris set a 1m47.971s, while Leclerc was in the 1m50s. Similar for Russell and Sainz as well.
With conditions remaining dry, teams are completing their race simulations.
Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Perez and Hamilton.
A 1m42.260s for Norris, 0.2s ahead of Piastri at the top of the order.
Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Magnussen, Perez, Stroll, Norris, Hamilton and Ricciardo.
0.002s between Piastri and Verstappen at the top of the order.
He lowers the benchmark now to a 1m42.475s, 0.6s ahead of Sainz. Some gap.
On a new set of softs, Sainz takes top spot now with a 1m43.098s, 0.3s ahead of Verstappen.
Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Perez, Leclerc, Albon and Stroll.
He moves up into fourth in the Mercedes, effectively matching Russell's 1m43.738s from earlier.
It's now a 1m43.339s at the top of the timesheets, 0.2s ahead of Norris.
He only manages the fourth-fastest time though in the Ferrari, 0.5s down on Verstappen.
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton, Perez, Russell, Stroll, Albon, Ricciardo and Sainz.
He's on the softs though - a tenth shy of Verstappen.
A strong early lap from Verstappen as he sets a 1m43.456s, 1.1s ahead of Gasly.
The second practice session of the weekend is now underway at Spa.
After failing to set a time in FP1 due to a water leak, Ocon is straight out in the Alpine.
- Verstappen dominant in FP1, 0.5s clear of the rest of the field
- Albon the surprise package, third in the Williams
- More to come from Mercedes and Ferrari
Just under 20 minutes until second practice at Spa kicks off.